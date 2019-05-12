{{featured_button_text}}

BURLEY – A pair of Medicare Workshops for individuals turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will be held in Burley on Monday, May 13 at the Burley Public Library, 1300 Miller Ave. The first of the two free sessions will run from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a second workshop from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Caregivers and all those interested in learning how Medicare works are encouraged to attend.

Medicare workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and to share some of the costs and benefits associated with the program. Sessions cover enrollment timeframes for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans, and how the different parts of Medicare work together.

Staff with the state’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, conduct the workshops. To register for either session, please contact the SHIBA Helpline at 1-800-247-4422.

