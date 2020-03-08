Medicare workshops offered March 23-24

TWIN FALLS — Free Medicare workshops for individuals turning 65 and those approaching Medicare eligibility will take place this month in Twin Falls and Buhl.

Sessions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., and from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 24 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N.

Everyone interested in learning about Medicare is encouraged to attend.

The workshops are designed to introduce the various parts of Medicare and the benefits associated with the program. The sessions cover enrollment for Medigap, Medicare Advantage, prescription drug plans and how the different parts of Medicare work together.

Staff from the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors program, a unit of the Idaho Department of Insurance, will conduct the workshops.

To register, call 1-800-247-4422.

