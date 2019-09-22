TWIN FALLS — The Medicare 101, Social Security, and Assistance for Seniors Boot Camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building.
The event is free. No pre-registration is required. All ages are welcome.
Subject experts will train you on the following:
- Medicare 101 — Parts A, B, C and D and Medicare as secondary payer
- Medicare Advantage vs. traditional Medicare plus working beyond 65
- Supplemental insurance costs and scope
- Social Security benefits
- Medicaid — aid for aged, blind and disabled
- Office on Aging programs
- SHIBA
- Fit after 60
- Safety in the home
For class material, go to PFNFinc.com. For more information, call 208-423-9036.
Day Egusquiza, founder and president of the Patient Financial Navigator Foundation Inc., has more than 40 years of experience in healthcare revenue and reimbursement including 20 years in an Idaho hospital. The foundation is an Idaho-based, self-funded family foundation.
