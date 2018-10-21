Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Patient Financial Navigator Foundation will hold its third 2018 Medicare 101 Boot Camp from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. All ages are welcome.

There is no cost; no pre-registration is required.

Experts will train you on these subjects:

  • Medicare 101 — Part A, B, C, D and Medicare as secondary payer
  • Medicare Advantage vs. traditional Medicare
  • Supplemental insurance costs and needs
  • Social Security benefits
  • Aid for aged, blind and disabled — Medicaid
  • Tax impact
  • What does it cost to retire?
  • Office on Aging programs
  • SHIBA
  • Fit after 60
  • Safety in the home
  • Palliative care — end of life decisions
  • Stay active — volunteerism

For continuing updates, call 208-423-9036 or go to PFNFInc.com or to Facebook.com/PFNFInc.

