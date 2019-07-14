{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Fourteen southern Idaho students received college tuition assistance this year, totaling $37,000, from the McDonald’s Corporation.

The $3,000 management scholarships were awarded to Kynadi Silva of Buhl, Sofia Ambriz and Alma Maciel, both of Twin Falls, and Erika Wolfgang of Mountain Home.

This year’s $2,500 crew scholarships were awarded to Brandon Hultenius, Breanna Lynch and Melanie Grimmius, all of Mountain Home, Abigail Sanford, Esequiel Cabrera, Sarah Moeller and Aurelia Hernandez, all of Twin Falls, Amanda Newberry of Buhl, and Ana Avila Casteneda and Mari Figueroa, both of Jerome.

According to McDonald’s website, “We are committed to helping restaurant employees further their education and achieve their dreams.” To help anyone who works at a company-owned or independently franchised restaurant, such as those in south-central Idaho, McDonald’s created Archways to Opportunity, a comprehensive education strategy with multiple programs that give people an opportunity to grow and learn, said a statement from McDonald’s.

Employees who receive College Tuition Assistance must be continuously employed by McDonald’s for 90 days, work a minimum of 15 hours per week and have an acceptable job performance rating. Employee are eligible for the tuition scholarships annually if they are enrolled in an institution of higher learning and maintain the noted requirements.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments