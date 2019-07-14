{{featured_button_text}}

McClure earns Plymouth State University honors

PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Yuri McClure of Ketchum has been named to the Plymouth State University president’s list for the spring 2019 semester.

Students are recognized on the president’s list by achieving a grade point average of 3.7 or better and having at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

McClure is a business administration major at the university in Plymouth.

