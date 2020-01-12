BURLEY — Marlon Winger, regional soil health specialist, is returning to Burley Feb. 6 for the 6th Annual Soil Health Workshop hosted by the soil districts in the Mini-Cassia area. Minidoka, West Cassia, and East Cassia Soil and Water conservation districts host the event as part of their Direct Seed and Cover Crop Project.
Teaching about soil health is a passion for Winger. He is an engaging, dynamic speaker who involves his audience as he teaches vital soil health concepts. Marlon earned MS and BS degrees at Utah State University in plant science. He grew up on a family owned dairy farm in Dayton, Idaho, where he found is passion for life - agriculture. He worked as a county agricultural agent for Utah State University Extension service for nine years in Price, Utah. He has been working for the USDA - Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) for about nine years as area agronomist and state agronomist in Idaho. Winger now works as the regional soil health specialist for Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
Soil Health Workshop organizers are excited that he will speak at the Feb. 6 event. The free all-day workshop and luncheon will include a variety of professional and local presenters on a variety of soil health related subjects. Pesticide credits will be available. RSVP is required. You can register at www.minicassiaswcd.com, send an email to ewcswcd@gmail.com or call 208-572-3369.
