IRVING, Texas — Marie Di Lucca of Jerome was one of more than 400 University of Dallas students named to the spring 2018 Dean's List for earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Di Lucca is majoring in interdisciplinary studies.
The University of Dallas, a leading Catholic university, offers individual undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs in the liberal arts, business and ministry.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.