IRVING, Texas — Marie Di Lucca of Jerome was one of more than 400 University of Dallas students named to the spring 2018 Dean's List for earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Di Lucca is majoring in interdisciplinary studies.

The University of Dallas, a leading Catholic university, offers individual undergraduate, graduate and doctoral programs in the liberal arts, business and ministry.

