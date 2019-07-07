The Idaho Irrigation Equipment Association has announced that nine Magic Valley students have been awarded scholarships. They are:
Dallas Baker, son of Janette and the late Loren Baker, Burley, received a $500 scholarship to pursue his degree in agriculture technology at Brigham Young University-Idaho. Baker’s scholarship was donated by Valmont Industries. Golden West Irrigation sponsored Baker.
Madison Crawford, daughter of Glenda Knight and Clay Crawford, Shoshone, received a $500 scholarship to pursue her degree in agribusiness at the College of Southern Idaho. Crawford’s scholarship was donated by The Navigator and the IIEA. Don’s Irrigation sponsored Crawford.
Auguste Curtis, daughter of Jeanette Fuller, Twin Falls, received a $500 scholarship to pursue her degree in agricultural science at the University of Idaho. Curtis’s scholarship was donated by Mitchell Lewis & Staver and Waters & Associates. Layne Pumps Inc. sponsored Curtis.
Alyssa Hansten, daughter of Alan and Sheri Hansten, Jerome, received a $500 scholarship to pursue her degree in biological engineering at the University of Idaho. Hansten’s scholarship was donated by Spears Manufacturing, Ag Sales and the IIEA. Layne Pumps Inc. sponsored Hansten.
Miqueas Johnson, son of Matthew Johnson and Micaela and Bret Anderson, Heyburn, received a $500 scholarship to pursue his degree in civil engineering at Utah State University. Johnson’s scholarship was donated by Don’s Irrigation. Lindsay Corporation sponsored Johnson.
Shandler Kidd, daughter of Kent and Kimberley Kidd, Declo, received a $700 scholarship to pursue her degree in health science at Idaho State University. Kidd’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. Valmont Industries sponsored Kidd.
Sierra Norman, daughter of Lee Leslie and Janell Norman-Leslie, Albion, received an $800 scholarship to pursue her studies at Pediatric Psychiatrist at John Hopkins University. Norman’s scholarship was donated by Travis Pattern & Foundry and the IIEA. Butte Irrigation sponsored Norman.
Jessica Schmitz, daughter of Eric and Lisa Schmitz, Kimberly, received a $600 scholarship to pursue her degree in Hhealth science at College of Southern Idaho. Schmitz’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. Don’s Irrigation sponsored Schmitz.
Josie Schmitz, daughter of Eric and Lisa Schmitz, Kimberly, received a $500 scholarship to pursue her degree in health science at Lower Columbia College. Schmitz’s scholarship was donated by the IIEA. Don’s Irrigation sponsored Schmitz.
For the 2019-2020 school year, the IIEA has awarded $21,000 in scholarships to 35 students. The IIEA has awarded 767 scholarships totaling $466,500 since 1980. The IIEA’s Scholarship Program received the Idaho Governor’s Award for Excellence in Agriculture in the Education/Advocacy category at the 2012 Larry Branen Idaho Ag Summit. Scholarships are donated by IIEA Members and profits from the Idaho Irrigation Equipment Show & Conference.
The IIEA was established in 1971 and membership consists of more than 120 separate entities including wholesale suppliers, retail dealers, equipment manufacturers, and public utilities engaged in serving Idaho’s agricultural and landscape irrigation equipment needs.
