Magic Valley students receive scholarships from Jiffy Lube

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Jiffy Lube has awarded $2,500 in “What Drives You?” scholarships for two Magic Valley high school students for the 2019-2020 school year.

Jiffy Lube also donated $500 to the high school with the most student applicants. Twin Falls High School submitted the most essays.

The “What Drives You?” scholarship program is open to all high school students in the Magic Valley. Applications are being accepted at yourturn2apply.com for the 2020-2021 school year. Students can apply by submitting a 500-word essay detailing what drives them, as an opportunity to express their inner drive and ambitions.