TWIN FALLS — The Distinguished Young Women of Magic Valley program will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door.
The Distinguished Young Women, formerly America’s Junior Miss Program, is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full potential by providing college scholarships, developing self-confidence, encouraging academic achievement fitness, and performance and communication skills.
Contestants from Magic Valley high schools will compete in areas of scholastic achievement, interview, fitness, self-expression and talent.
This program was reinstated in the Magic Valley area by Kristina Nye, a senior at Buhl High School, in 2009 when she chaired and organized the event as her senior project.
This year marks the 10th anniversary of the event and previous winners will be appearing and performing.
Grace Solomon, daughter of Korey and Natasha Solomon of Kimberly, was chosen as the Distinguished Young Woman of Magic Valley in March 2018 at Buhl High School. She was also first alternate at the state program held October 2018 in Idaho Falls. She received more than $7,500 in scholarships and is currently a senior at Kimberly High School.
Contestants for this year include:
Buhl High School:
- Miranda Anderson, daughter of Todd and Kara Anderson, will present art for her talent.
- Bailey Call, daughter of Lindsay Call and Jasmine Call, will perform martial arts.
- Brynlee Nebeker, daughter of David and Jenny Nebeker, will present a poetry monologue.
Filer High School:
- Madie Parker, daughter of Cole and Shelly Parker, will perform a piano number.
Jerome High School:
- Sydney Ohlensehlen, daughter of Jim and Wendy Ohlensehlen, will perform a dance.
Kimberly High School:
- Gabrielle Crapo, daughter of Lindsay Rae, Trevor and Catherine Crapo, will perform a vocal piece.
Twin Falls High School:
- Abbie Stevens, daughter of William and Holly Stevens, will perform ballet.
Wendell High School:
- Hannah Henderson, daughter of Heath and Valeen Henderson, will perform a dance.
Xavier Charter School:
- Adriana Castellanos, daughter of Billy and Danielle Salts, will perform gymnastics.
- Lauren Hodges, daughter of Adam and Mandy Hodges, will present a vocal number.
- Halle Huber, daughter of Darren and Emily Huber, will play guitar and perform a vocal piece.
Distinguished Young Women of Idaho is an official preliminary for the national program and provides cash scholarships to high school senior girls throughout the state of Idaho. One young woman is selected among 38 participants to represent the state and compete for more than $150,000 at the national finals in Mobile, Ala.
Co-chairs for the local program are Paula Weeks, Brittney Dimond and Karmelle Nye. For more information, contact magicvalley@distinguishedyw.org.
