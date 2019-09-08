TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Paramedics has been granted the American Heart Association’s Mission Life-Line Gold Plus award. This is the third year the group has received the award. It’s the first time Magic Valley Paramedics has been recognized at the gold plus level, which is the highest achievable level.
This award recognizes the emergency medical service system’s response to stroke and acute coronary syndrome patients. It tracks times such as protocol adherence, first medical contact to 12-lead acquisition, pre-hospital STEMI alert — cath lab activation/response before the patient arrives, door-to-balloon and similar data points that measure/predict quality outcomes for these patient populations.
“It is the partnership within the region that makes this recognition possible and benefits the patients we all serve,” Blaine Patterson, director of EMS for St. Luke’s Health System, said in a statement. “I am extremely proud of our team, especially Teresa Kelly who leads our efforts for Magic Valley Paramedics.”
