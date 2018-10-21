FILER — The Magic Valley Iris Society will hold its quarterly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Rail Nine, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer.
There will be a short meeting followed by an election of officers. The program will be a review of last year’s meetings with photos. The public is welcome to attend and learn about irises.
If you are interested in joining the club, dues are $10 a year. Membership includes the yearly iris show, August rhizome sale, a free newer Iris, quarterly meetings and newsletters. Information: MVIS, 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301-6901.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.