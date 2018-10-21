Try 1 month for 99¢

FILER — The Magic Valley Iris Society will hold its quarterly meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Rail Nine, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer.

There will be a short meeting followed by an election of officers. The program will be a review of last year’s meetings with photos. The public is welcome to attend and learn about irises.

If you are interested in joining the club, dues are $10 a year. Membership includes the yearly iris show, August rhizome sale, a free newer Iris, quarterly meetings and newsletters. Information: MVIS, 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301-6901.

