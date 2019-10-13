{{featured_button_text}}

HAGERMAN — The Magic Valley Iris Society will meet from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Snake River Grill, 611 Frogs Landing, Hagerman.

There will be a short meeting followed by a program with John Alleman on gladiolus. Alleman, a well-known hybridizer, has won many awards.

Everyone is welcome to join the Magic Valley Iris Society and the dues are $10 a year. Membership includes a rhizome, four newsletters, quarterly meetings and the combined knowledge of the club to help make iris growing a success. For more information, go to the Magic Valley Iris Society web page or Facebook page or contact the club at 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301-6901.

