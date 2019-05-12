{{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Iris Society will hold its annual iris show on Memorial Day weekend.

Entries will be accepted from 8 to 10 a.m. May 25 at the KMVT Community Room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. Judging will begin at 10:30 a.m., and public viewing will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Participants do not need to be a member to enter.

Society members will be available to provide information about growing irises. Come and enjoy the different colors, varieties and fragrance of the irises.

The show will be free to the public and is handicap accessible.

For more information, contact Jeanette Graham at 208-734-3613 or 208-308-7054.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments