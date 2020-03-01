Magic Valley Iris Society holds meeting March 21

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Iris Society will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Hong Kong Restaurant, 163 Cheney Drive W., Twin Falls.

Mike from Sutton's Iris Gardens in Meridian will present a program on new irises.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

There will also be door prizes. The public is welcome, and you don't need to be a member to attend the meeting.

Anyone can join the club and the dues are $10. Membership includes two meetings, a show and sale, newsletter and a rhizome. Dues may be sent to MVIS, 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301-6901.

For more information, go to the Magic Valley Iris Society Facebook page or web page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0