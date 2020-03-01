Magic Valley Iris Society holds meeting March 21

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley Iris Society will meet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Hong Kong Restaurant, 163 Cheney Drive W., Twin Falls.
Mike from Sutton's Iris Gardens in Meridian will present a program on new irises.
There will also be door prizes. The public is welcome, and you don't need to be a member to attend the meeting.
Anyone can join the club and the dues are $10. Membership includes two meetings, a show and sale, newsletter and a rhizome. Dues may be sent to MVIS, 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301-6901.
For more information, go to the Magic Valley Iris Society Facebook page or web page.