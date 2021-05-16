Magic Valley community updates

Oakley Valley Arts Council awards scholarships
Seniors Heather Muhlestein of Oakley High School and Natalie Wardle of Declo High School, were awarded $250 Aaron and Gloria Johnson Memorial Scholarships by the Oakley Valley Arts Council. They have both been active in the arts. Muhlestein will attend ASU, while Wardle is headed for The College of Idaho.
Magic Valley students graduate from Bob Jones University
Shaelyn Garcia from Twin Falls received her bachelor’s of science in music. Kimberly resident Sophia Mott was awarded a bachelor’s of science in accounting. They both attended Bob Jones University.
Keeping the Kids Occupied
Employers will welcome job-seeking youth from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Magic Valley Mall. The Idaho Department of Labor has arranged this one-stop-shop to fill the great jobs available in our area. Bring your hope, a pen, and a resume, plus a list of those who will recommend you.
Former Jerome High School principal writes romance
Forget the young ingenue and the jut-jawed hero. Gail Cushman knows a thing or two about the endurance of romance at any age. She has turned her extensive experiences traveling on cruises and keen people-watching skills into a series of romances called “Wrinkly Bits.” Barns and Noble and Amazon currently list two of the books, “Cruise Time” and “Out of Time” for preorder. “Wasting Time” will be available in June. She plans two more “Bits” in the series.
When she was in Jerome, she wrote a column, “Academics Count,” for the Times-News. You can enjoy her current humor in her blogs at WrinklyBits.com.
Get on stage
If your child is a bit dramatic, the College of Southern Idaho Theater Camp is a great place to encourage their talent. Shane Brown and James Haycock will direct the camp, and an ensemble of talented professionals will be sharing their experience. They camp at the CSI Fine Arts Center June 21-25 from 9-5. Register online at CSI.edu/communityed or pick up forms and more info at the Fine Arts Center. The cost is $215 by June 6. Procrastination will cost you $240. Students will need a sack lunch each day.
Watch out for the ditch
May 24-28 is Agriculture Water Safety Week. Canals winding across our southern Idaho landscape may look like streams and an excellent place to cool off. They are not. The water can flow fast, and canals are deeper than a beautiful brook. The water is used to water crops, but it is dangerous to people who think they can swim. Don’t spoil a day of fun with a water safety emergency.