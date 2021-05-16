Magic Valley community updates

When she was in Jerome, she wrote a column, “Academics Count,” for the Times-News. You can enjoy her current humor in her blogs at WrinklyBits.com.

Get on stage

If your child is a bit dramatic, the College of Southern Idaho Theater Camp is a great place to encourage their talent. Shane Brown and James Haycock will direct the camp, and an ensemble of talented professionals will be sharing their experience. They camp at the CSI Fine Arts Center June 21-25 from 9-5. Register online at CSI.edu/communityed or pick up forms and more info at the Fine Arts Center. The cost is $215 by June 6. Procrastination will cost you $240. Students will need a sack lunch each day.

Watch out for the ditch

May 24-28 is Agriculture Water Safety Week. Canals winding across our southern Idaho landscape may look like streams and an excellent place to cool off. They are not. The water can flow fast, and canals are deeper than a beautiful brook. The water is used to water crops, but it is dangerous to people who think they can swim. Don’t spoil a day of fun with a water safety emergency.