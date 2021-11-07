Magic Valley community updates

Veteran’s Brunch in Rupert

Enjoy a hearty brunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Elks Hall, 85 S. 200 West in Rupert. All veterans and active military are invited to attend.

The color guard will post colors at 10 am.

Be a Part of a Musical Event!

The Burley High School Bel Cantos is joining thousands of theaters worldwide in their presentation of “All Together Now!” Buhl, Declo, Dietrich, Minico, and Raft River choirs will be joining the Burley High Bel Cantos on Nov. 13 for two shows: a matinee at 2 and an evening show at 7.

A fantastic selection of songs is featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including “Rent,” “Les Misérables,” “Into the Woods,” “Matilda,” “Hairspray,” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Once on This Island,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Mamma Mia!” and many more!

Tickets may be purchased at either kingfineartscenter.com or through events.eventgroove.com/event/All-Together-Now-57052.

Idaho Citizen’s Advisory Board taps Bartlome for Leadership

Josh Bartlome of Twin Falls is the new vice chair of the Idaho Cleanup Project’s Citizen’s Advisory Board. He will become chair of the board in August 2022. He has been the executive director and CEO of the Southern Idaho Regional Solid Waste District since 2006.

The ICP CAB is a federally appointed 12 member citizens’ panel. It provides independent advice and recommendations to the Office of Assistant Secretary and designees for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Program. The ICP CAB seeks members interested in Idaho Site cleanup and willing to commit volunteer time to provide their perspective.

Jerome Excellence in Education October Awards

Jefferson Elementary School teacher Rebecca Hoff, Jerome High School teacher Wesley Hall,and Jerome District Custodian Salvador Mercado-Predraza are October’s Excellence in Education award winners.

Students, parents, administrators, or fellow staff members may nominate the individual. The recognition is for those who go above and beyond making a difference in the life of students.

