Magic Valley community updates

Youth Orchestra’s 25th Anniversary Concert

The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra will celebrate its 25th year at its fall concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert will feature four ensembles. Rising Strings and Sinfonietta Strings, directed by Garett Christensen, will perform several selections: “Ode to Joy” by Bach and Vivaldi’s “Alla Rustica.”

The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra Chamber Ensemble, a select group of string players, directed by Carson Wong, will present Mozart’s “Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.” The Magic Valley Youth Orchestra, directed by Ted Hadley, will perform Handel, Vivaldi and Tchaikovsky.

Magic Valley Youth Orchestra comprises student musicians from throughout the Magic Valley. The public is invited to attend and celebrate with us at a reception after the concert. You can donate to the orchestra at the door.

Iris society annual meeting

Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual meeting is 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Twin Fall Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive, Twin Falls. Please use the front church doors and go to the right to see your iris friends.

Jeanette Graham will give a program on their spring iris tour of gardens in Salem, Oregon. We will also give medals to our show winners. Plus, we have great door prizes. You are welcome to come and join our iris club. Our dues are $10 a year for newsletters, two meetings, show and sale, and a membership rhizome. Mail to: MVIS 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID 83301.

The club is planning on social distancing in the best way possible. Wearing a mask will be much appreciated! Be safe for yourself and others.

Historical Society holds annual member’s meeting

The Twin Falls County Historical Society annual members meeting will be held on Nov. 13 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum at 21337 U.S. Highway 30, Filer. The board will meet at noon, and the member’s meeting will commence at 1. This meeting is to elect directors and for the transaction of any other business that may be brought before the general membership. You must be a current member in good standing to vote in the election of directors. For more information, please call 208-736-4675.

