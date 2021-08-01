Magic Valley community updates

Linfield University Spring 2021 Dean’s List

Jackson Horner of Kimberly and Katelyn Shearer of Hailey have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. The dean’s list identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester.

Gooding Student Shawna Waasdorp surprised with cash-filled backpack

College of Southern Idaho student Shawna Waasdorp stopped by Zions Bank and was surprised with a backpack stuffed with $1,000 in cash by Branch Service Manager Sharon Seifert. She was one of three winners of the bank’s Student Banking Sweepstakes. Her name was drawn from a pool of more than 2,000 entrants, age 15 to 25, who participated in the sweepstakes by opening a Zions Bank Anytime Checking account, Young Savers account, or Visa credit card.

CSI recieves donation from Daimler Corporation

The College of Southern Idaho recently accepted a donation of a new 2019 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck from Daimler Corporation. The truck, previously used for training at the Daimler Bridgeport Training Center in Logan Township, New Jersey, is valued at over $100,000 and is on loan to the college for the next 10 years.