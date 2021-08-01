Magic Valley community updates

Register for Title One cornhole tournament
The Title One cornhole tournament will be held at the Cassia County Fairgrounds South Lawn Area on Friday, Sept. 10, starting at 9 a.m. It will benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Magic Valley and PAuSe Mini-Cassia Suicide Prevention and Awareness.
Team registrations are $100, lunch is $10. There will also be a raffle. Sponsorships are still available For the event, court, and individual holes.
For more information, contact mylee.mcKnight@titleonecorp.com or 208-878-3524.
Evelyn Andersen on dean’s list
Evelyn Andersen of Twin Falls was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2021 Spring Semester. She is in the biology program.
Kelly Feng On Knox College dean’s list
Kelly Feng of Twin Falls is on the Knox College Dean’s List of distinguished students for the 2021 spring term. She had a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale). Feng’s is a Biology at Knox in Galesburg, Illinois.
Charles Skaggs on honor roll at SCC
Charles Skaggs of Burley has earned a place on the Spokane Community College Honor Roll for spring quarter 2021. Students on the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Linfield University Spring 2021 Dean’s List
Jackson Horner of Kimberly and Katelyn Shearer of Hailey have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon. The dean’s list identifies students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester.
Gooding Student Shawna Waasdorp surprised with cash-filled backpack
College of Southern Idaho student Shawna Waasdorp stopped by Zions Bank and was surprised with a backpack stuffed with $1,000 in cash by Branch Service Manager Sharon Seifert. She was one of three winners of the bank’s Student Banking Sweepstakes. Her name was drawn from a pool of more than 2,000 entrants, age 15 to 25, who participated in the sweepstakes by opening a Zions Bank Anytime Checking account, Young Savers account, or Visa credit card.
CSI recieves donation from Daimler Corporation
The College of Southern Idaho recently accepted a donation of a new 2019 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck from Daimler Corporation. The truck, previously used for training at the Daimler Bridgeport Training Center in Logan Township, New Jersey, is valued at over $100,000 and is on loan to the college for the next 10 years.
CSI’s Mobile Training and Diesel Technology Programs will use the semi, equipped with Freightliner’s latest electronic and drive train systems, to train students and technicians on some of the most advanced truck systems currently available.
“Over the years, Daimler has proved to be a wonderful partner in our efforts to train technicians locally and around the country. We are pleased and thankful that they continue to provide us with the latest equipment and training tools — it is of enormous benefit to our students.” said CSI Dean of Career and Technical Education Barry Pate.
For more information about the CSI Mobile Training and Diesel Technology programs visit csi.edu/programs/diesel-technology/default.aspx. Fall registration is currently open for this program. To enroll contact CSI Enrollment Services at enrollment@csi.edu or 208-732-6250.
Historical Society in-person lectures
The museum has resumed the lectures series with a full August schedule. The Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum in the old Union School Building on U.S. Highway 30 hosts them at 1 p.m. Admission is free, but seating is limited. Donations are always welcome!
August 7—Max Black: Diamondfield Jack Davis.
August 14—Les Sweeney: Ranching in Southern Idaho and Northern Nevada
August 21—Mike Youngman: Outlaws
August 28—Shawn Willsey: Roadside Geology
Twin Falls High School Class of 1971 reunion
The Class of ‘71 will be holding its 50 year reunion Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28. Activities include social events both evenings at the Turf Club on Falls Avenue. Doors will open both evenings at 6 p.m. with food being served at 7 p.m. Food Friday evening will be hors d’oeuvres while Saturday will feature a full buffet style dinner. There will be no-host bar service and a DJ both evenings.
Other planned activities are a golf scramble at the Blue Lakes Country Club, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The class has also reserved a morning and afternoon pontoon boat excursion with AWOL from Centennial Park up the Snake River to Pillar Falls. Also at Centennial Park will be a no-host picnic at the Roy Raymond Pavilion, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Preregistration is encouraged, but not required. For additional information and to request a registration form please send your contact information to Reunion71TFHS@gmail.com and someone will contact you.