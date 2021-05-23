 Skip to main content
Magic Valley community updates
CSI students advance in national voice contest

College of Southern Idaho freshman voice majors Elayna Crofts and Darby Koziol and sophomore voice major Katie Hansen have qualified for the national preliminary round in the National Student Auditions sponsored by the National Association of Singing Teachers.

"NATS provides wonderful opportunities for young singers to push themselves artistically and to begin to develop a larger framework of understanding the potential in their voice. Feedback from a variety of teachers and vocal professionals associated with NATS is invaluable to the development of young singers," said CSI Professor of Music Serena Jenkins Clark.

The annual NSA competition begins in the intermountain region with a video audition round. The top two to five singers in each regional category advance to the national preliminary round. Each singer recorded three contrasting pieces in early April. The results come in late May.

Sophia Mott named to dean's list

Sophia Mott, a senior accounting major from Kimberly, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Nominate grandmother as queen for a day

The Minidoka County Fair Board is seeking nominations for its 2022 Minidoka Fair and Rodeo Grandma Queen. The honor will go to a grandmother who is over 50 and influential in working with youth or other groups that seek to strengthen our roots and our community. 

Send nomination letters to the Minidoka County Fair Board, PO Box 151 Rupert, Idaho, 83350, or email minfairboard@pmt.org by July 31. Please include a good contact phone number for yourself.

Submit your community news

Community organizations, schools and civic groups can submit brief updates by emailing the information in the body of the email to frontdoor@magicvalley.com. Events should be submitted to the event calendar at Magicvalley.com/events.

