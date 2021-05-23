Magic Valley community updates

CSI students advance in national voice contest

College of Southern Idaho freshman voice majors Elayna Crofts and Darby Koziol and sophomore voice major Katie Hansen have qualified for the national preliminary round in the National Student Auditions sponsored by the National Association of Singing Teachers.

"NATS provides wonderful opportunities for young singers to push themselves artistically and to begin to develop a larger framework of understanding the potential in their voice. Feedback from a variety of teachers and vocal professionals associated with NATS is invaluable to the development of young singers," said CSI Professor of Music Serena Jenkins Clark.

The annual NSA competition begins in the intermountain region with a video audition round. The top two to five singers in each regional category advance to the national preliminary round. Each singer recorded three contrasting pieces in early April. The results come in late May.

Sophia Mott named to dean's list

Sophia Mott, a senior accounting major from Kimberly, was among approximately 800 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List.

The Dean's List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.