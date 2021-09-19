Magic Valley community updates

Herrett Center Director Joey Heck describes the exhibit as an “opportunity for visitors to reflect on the idea of journeys — where we came from, where we’re going and how that impacts the world around us.”

The Herrett Center for Arts and Science is located on the northeast side of the College of Southern Idaho main campus in Twin Falls. The museum’s public hours are Tuesdays and Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays 1 to 9 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays, and federal holidays. Admission to the galleries is free.

For more information about the Herrett Center, visit herrett.csi.edu.

Replace old wood stoves or gas fireplaces

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has a program to help homeowners replace old wood stoves with new, more efficient heating options. It has just opened up to residents in Twin Falls County. Before winter sets in, replace old wood stoves with a newer, more efficient wood stove or gas fireplace.

Details about the program can be found on the Idaho DEQ website at deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/smoke-and-burning/woodstove-funding-resources. Funding is limited, so get your application submitted soon.

