Magic Valley community updates

Salmon Falls Creek featured at Historical Museum
Mike Cothern will give a presentation on some of the landscape and history connected to Salmon Falls Creek Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Twin Falls County Historical Museum. Most people know its presence while visiting Balanced Rock, but the drainage contains many other features as it meanders from one end of Twin Falls County to the other.
Admission is free and open to the public. Lectures start at 1 p.m.
Magic Valley Chorale announces solo auditions for the ‘Messiah’
The Magic Valley Chorale will hold soloist auditions for the “Messiah,” Part 1, on Thursday, Oct. 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Building. Soloists are needed for soprano, alto, tenor and bass parts.
Applications are available from and must be returned to Carson Wong no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.
Contact Wong at carson_wong@msn.com or 208-539-4794 for application forms and a list of required selections to perform.
New museum exhibit at The Herrett Center For Arts and Sciences
“Journeys: Just Passing Through” features a selection of anthropological objects from around the world, interactive kiosks and video content, as well as a small representation of reptiles from the Herrett Center collections. The exhibit is made possible through the generous help of the CSI Foundation and the many donors and volunteers who helped support the project.
Herrett Center Director Joey Heck describes the exhibit as an “opportunity for visitors to reflect on the idea of journeys — where we came from, where we’re going and how that impacts the world around us.”
The Herrett Center for Arts and Science is located on the northeast side of the College of Southern Idaho main campus in Twin Falls. The museum’s public hours are Tuesdays and Fridays 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays 1 to 9 p.m. The museum is closed Sundays, Mondays, and federal holidays. Admission to the galleries is free.
For more information about the Herrett Center, visit herrett.csi.edu.
Replace old wood stoves or gas fireplaces
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has a program to help homeowners replace old wood stoves with new, more efficient heating options. It has just opened up to residents in Twin Falls County. Before winter sets in, replace old wood stoves with a newer, more efficient wood stove or gas fireplace.
Details about the program can be found on the Idaho DEQ website at deq.idaho.gov/air-quality/smoke-and-burning/woodstove-funding-resources. Funding is limited, so get your application submitted soon.
SCCAP seeking board members
South Central Community Action Partnership (SCCAP) is a non-profit organization that provides services to economically disadvantaged individuals and families throughout the Magic Valley. It is seeking volunteer board members to represent the low-income sector in the northern region, including Jerome, Gooding, Lincoln, Camas and Blaine counties. It also need private sector representatives for the Mini-Cassia region. For more information, go to sccap-id.org to download the application under the board of directors tab.
The low-income representative must be either income-eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for their needs.
Applications may be obtained at 314 E. Fifth St. in Burley and 550 Washington St. S, Twin Falls. Call Amanda Thomason at 1-800-627-1733 for more information. Applications and a letter of interest must be returned SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531 or fax to 208-733-9355 by Sept. 30. Elections will be held on Oct. 7.
Aaron Geurts is new manager of Zions Bank’s Gooding branch
Zions Bank welcomes Aaron Geurts as general manager of its Gooding branch. In addition, he is responsible for business development, customer service, and community outreach. He was previously the assistant manager of Zions Bank’s Rexburg branch. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from BYU-Idaho and is an Eagle Scout.
Celebrate Idaho Family Dinner Night on Sept. 27
The Idaho Office of Drug Policy (ODP) promotes the third annual Idaho Family Dinner campaign to encourage families to celebrate National Family Meals Month this September. In the Harvard EdCast: The Benefit of Family Mealtime, Ann Fishel, the executive director for the Family Dinner Project, states that regular family dinners are associated with lower rates of depression, and anxiety, and substance abuse, and eating disorders, and tobacco use, and early teenage pregnancy, and higher rates of resilience and higher self-esteem. Join us on National Family Day — Monday, Sept. 27 — by making and enjoying a meal together and connecting around the dinner table.
ODP offers a free printable Idaho Family Dinner Recipe Guide with simple, budget-friendly meal ideas, engaging conversation starters, and fun activities to help parents celebrate. Share your family dinner photos on social media with the hashtag #IdahoFamilyDinnerNight. Download the Recipe Guide, and learn how to become a family dinner pro in three easy steps. Visit odp.idaho.gov/eat-together-idaho. For additional parent resources, visit our Be the Parent website.
Glenns Ferry Octoberfest is coming
The Elmore County Fairgrounds will be open Oct. 16 from 4-7 p.m., when the Snake River Community Arts Council hosts an Octoberfest for all ages. Admission is $5 for those over 10. Music, food, and games are featured in addition to beer and wine. The fairgrounds are at 855 E. First Ave. in Glenns Ferry.
New Faulkner Planetarium show: ‘Unseen Universe’
This show will only be offered in a limited, three-month run, so don’t miss your chance to see it.
For more information, including show schedules, program descriptions, movie trailers, and coming attractions, visit the Herrett Center’s web page at herrett.csi.edu.