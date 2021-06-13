 Skip to main content
Magic Valley community updates
Magic Valley community updates

Kai Davis on Luther College Dean’s List

Kai Davis, a senior from Twin Falls, has been named to the 2021 Spring Dean's List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. The list requires a 3.5 GPA or better.

Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society initiates 2 Magic Valley students

Hannah Hedelius, of Buhl, and Kelby Andrew, of Twin Falls, both students at Boise State University, were among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi this year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Submit your community news

Community organizations, schools and civic groups can submit brief updates by emailing the information in the body of the email to frontdoor@magicvalley.com. Events should be submitted to the event calendar at Magicvalley.com/events.

