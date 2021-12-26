Magic Valley community updates

Jerome Excellence in Education Awards

Jerome School District and Jiffy Lube/Burton Group announce the Excellence in Education recipients for December 2021: Summit Elementary School Teacher Susan McGinnis; Jerome Middle School Teacher Emily Cannon; and Jerome Middle School Custodian Gene Kissinger.

The award recognizes the outstanding work by the staff in the district and schools. Students, parents, administrators, or fellow staff members nominate those who go above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of an individual student or a group of students.

The Jerome School District presents each recipient with a plaque and a $50 gift card provided by Jiffy Lube/Burton Group at the monthly school board meetings.

CSI dental professor first to certify in CDIPC

Tonja Bowcut, College of Southern Idaho professor and director of dental assisting, recently became the first individual to receive a certification in Dental Infection Prevention and Control (CDIPC) from the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) in collaboration with the Organization for Safety, Asepsis and Prevention (OSAP).

OSAP and DANB have been leading dental infection prevention and control, a critical area for everyone in oral health care.

“As an educator, I feel infection control is the most important task performed in a dental office. Patients, no matter where they have their dental work done, should be protected,” said Bowcut.

“We are proud of Professor Bowcut for teaching by example to show students that learning never stops and that there is always something more to strive for,” said CSI Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services Jayson Lloyd.

500 families in Valley receive donated beef

At The Idaho Foodbank’s food distributions last week in Kimberly and Filer, True West Beef team members handed out beef as part of the food boxes for families struggling to make ends meet. These mobile food distributions are made possible by partnerships with the communities in Kimberly and Filer to help their neighbors in need.

“We are excited to be a part of the incredible Magic Valley community, helping out where we can,” said Jay Theiler, executive vice president of corporate affairs at True West Beef. “When True West Beef opens in Jerome, we will be supplying high-quality beef to our customers in the region and around the world. But it is also important that we start by giving back to the families in our backyard who may be experiencing tough times.”

True West Beef is participating with Beef Counts, which began in 2010, a program designed to provide a consistent supply of high-quality protein throughout the year to The Idaho Foodbank.

“These donations from Idaho’s beef industry are an important part of making the holiday season more joyful for Idaho families that are struggling,” said Karen Vauk, president and CEO of The Idaho Foodbank. “We are so grateful for these partnerships that enable us to help provide protein and other nutritious foods to our neighbors.”

If you or someone you know needs food assistance, please go to The Idaho Foodbank’s Food Assistance Locator: idahofoodbank.org/getfood.

Idaho Women’s Business Center receives $2,625 from D.L. Evans Bank

Jennifer Colvin, D.L. Evans investment services financial adviser, nominated the Idaho Women’s Business Center through D.L. Evans’ 2021 Employee Directed Donation Initiative. The bank also added 5% to the total in Colvin’s name.

The Idaho Women’s Business Center is hosted by the Idaho Hispanic Foundation 501c3, partially funded through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. They serve women-owned, Idaho-based entrepreneurs across the state by providing training opportunities, mentorship, and access to funding.

