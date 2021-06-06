Magic Valley community updates

Southern New Hampshire University honors Magic Valley students
Koti Lanier of Twin Falls, Tarin Mendoza of Jerome, Fletcher Taylor of Twin Falls, and Ruth Loza of Buhl have all achieved a 3.7 or above GPA at Southern New Hampshire University and been named to the President’s List.
Brixx Bowman of Filer and Casey Edens of Twin Falls have earned a minimum GPA of 3.500 to 3.699 at Southern New Hampshire University and were named to the Dean’s List.
Glenn’s Ferry Community Garage Sale
Travel on June 18-19 to Glenns Ferry and Hammett for treasure. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. the communities are hosting community yard sales sponsored by the Glenns Ferry Chamber of Commerce. Businesses in each community will have maps. Visit, dine, or camp along the Snake as part of a great weekend adventure.
Aubryn Bedke on Deans List
South Plains College, Texas, honored over 700 students with a GPA of 3.25 or more with listing on their Spring 2021 Deans List including Aubryn Bedke from Oakley.
Kimberly student on Dean’s List at Grove City College
Lauren Brockway, a conservation biology major at Grove City College in Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction (GPA of 3.85 or higher) for the spring 2021 semester. She is the daughter of Charles and Karen Brockway from Kimberly.
Magic Valley students named to University of Utah Spring 2021 Dean’s List
The following Magic Valley students were selected for the University of Utah’s Deans List.
Payton Bacca of Ketchum, who has not declared a major; Kristina Barksdale of Twin Falls, a film and media arts major; Evan Blas of Hailey, a pre-engineering major; Andrew Edson of Twin Falls, a health and kinesiology major; Kennedi Evans of Twin Falls, a business administration major; Joey Gibson of Heyburn, a health and kinesiology major; Karah Hall of Twin Falls, a biology major; CJ Larsen of Filer, a business administration major; Sydney Larsen of Filer, a undeclared pre-law major; Emily Mei of Twin Falls, a chemical engineer major; Allison Rathfon of Hailey, a pre-nursing major; Kaleb Runyon of Burley, a mechanical engineering major; Laura Snelling of Twin Falls, an applied mathematics major; Robert Swoboda of Twin Falls, a chemistry major; Chester Ware of Twin Falls, a pre-medicine and biology major; and Molly Whittington of Hailey, a marketing major.
Five Magic Valley students receive 2021 Governor’s Cup Scholarship
Gov. Brad Little announced the recipients of the 2021 Governor’s Cup Scholarships to Idaho colleges and universities. The award is $3,000 per year, renewable for up to four years, or two to three years for career-technical programs, contingent upon the length of the program.
Recipients from the Magic valley include:
Academic Scholarships – four-year programs
Kadence Parker – Jerome High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho
Aspen Stinemates – Wendell High School – Attending Idaho State University
Travis Wells – Castleford School – Attending University of Idaho
Career Technical – two- or three-year programs
Gardner Davis – Gooding High School – Attending College of Southern Idaho
Payton Jackman – Kimberly High School – Attending Idaho State University
Recipients were chosen from among more than 2,000 applicants by the Idaho Governor’s Cup Scholarship Fund Inc.’s 14-member board of directors. Selections were made based on each applicant’s commitment to public service, academic achievement, leadership and community involvement.
“We are so impressed with the recipients for the 2021 Governor’s Cup Scholarship, especially for completing their senior year of high school during such an unprecedented time. These students have demonstrated their commitment to their neighbors, communities, and the state, and we are proud to have them become the next generation of Idaho leaders,” Little said. “Additionally, we would like to express appreciation for the generous sponsors and donors who contributed to the scholarship program last year despite the event cancellation. Providing opportunities for these students has always been at the heart of the Governor’s Cup and being able to continue that legacy amid uncertain times is important.”
The governor and first lady will host a reception honoring the recipients on Monday at the Capitol in Boise. The 2021 Idaho Governor’s Cup annual fundraising event will return to Sun Valley Sept. 9-11, where the continued support from numerous donors will allow the scholarship fund to continue serving students next year.
Magic Valley student makes Hamline University’s Dean’s List
Brady Bennett earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher from the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for spring 2021.
Modern Woodmen raises $5,428 for Minidoka Senior Center
Jerry Voss, the local Modern Woodman volunteer leader presented the proceeds of a dinner and raffle to the Senior Center for their Meals on Wheels program. Included in the donation is $2,500 from The Modern Woodman Matching Funds Program. The financial and fraternal organization has donated over $10 million nationwide in support of local community causes, organizations or individuals.