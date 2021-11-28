Magic Valley community updates

D.L. Evans Bank donates $5,000 to Oakley HS track

D.L. Evans Bank’s South Burley branch contributed through the Cassia County Foundation to help install a new track for Oakley High School.

The upgrade provides a safer environment for the school’s students and the community members who will use it. It benefits the school’s athletic teams, from cross-country and track to volleyball, soccer and football, who use it for conditioning purposes. D.L. Evans Bank is a proud supporter of youth’s education and sports activities.

Hagerman Valley Foundation Christmas Extravaganza

This Dec. 11 and12 special event will offer music, specialty vendors, free kids craft table, food, drink, raffles and so much more.

Bring the whole family for two days of fun for the kids and Christmas gifts for everyone. One-stop shopping! Free Admission! Hope to see you there!

Magic Valley Chorale Christmas Concert

The Magic Valley Chorale will present its Christmas concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium. The Chorale will be singing the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah,” carols and other pieces.

Carson Wong directs the chorale accompanied by Sue Miller and the Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $5 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium box office, Sav-Mor Drug, Kurt’s Pharmacy in the Lynwood Shopping Center, and Deseret Book.

Saint Edward’s Catholic School can drive

Saint Edward’s Catholic School students helped the Knights of Columbus with a can food drive for Thanksgiving baskets. The students collected over 1,500 cans.

Gifts of Love provides gifts to give

Gifts of Love is working with five Twin Falls care centers — Bridgeview Estates, Oakcreek Care Center, Serenity Transitional Care, Twin Falls Transitional Center, and Desert View Care Center in Buhl — to get wish lists for their residents and the loved ones they want to gift with a present.

Volunteers will be picking out gifts for them, wrapping and tagging them to be delivered two weeks before Christmas. It is through generous donations that they can provide this service.

This year you can help by donating a gift or a monetary donation. Both are equally important. You will be helping to bring smiles and Christmas joy to residents and their families by allowing them to give presents to their loved ones.

To support this cause with a tax-deductible donation, contact Linda Ruhter at 208-734-6566 or Nadine Adams at 208-308-4924.

Bring Cheer to Desano Place in Jerome

In Jerome, the activity director at Desano Place, Hannah Ziersch, would welcome donations of lotions, soaps, chopsticks, chocolates, aftershave, perfumes, a few blankets, even a recliner or two to divide between the 31 residents. Call Ziersch at 208-420-0021 with any questions or to arrange delivery of your donations.

Idaho Community Foundation gives largest-ever Forever Idaho grants

The Idaho Community Foundation recently awarded 18 Forever Idaho South Central grants totaling more than $80,000 in the Magic Valley counties of Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls.

“Giving larger grants with fewer restrictions on how to spend them was crucial to nonprofits working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Idaho,” said Cara Nielsen, ICF’s vice president, philanthropy and impact. “We are carrying that forward with our Forever Idaho grants this year.”

ICF focuses its Forever Idaho grantmaking in four areas: Family homelessness and basic needs, educational opportunities, mental and physical health, and access to services.

The Lincoln County Youth Commission received a $10,000 grant, which it will use to purchase equipment to virtually link its students to learning opportunities throughout Idaho and beyond. One of its first programs will be working with the University of Idaho College of Engineering, which will send learning kits on topics like coding, robotics, and mechanical engineering to students and coach them virtually on how to use them.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers received a $5,000 grant to provide rides to doctor’s appointments and grocery stores and other needs such as home safety modifications for people in Twin Falls and surrounding counties.

“This funding allows us to keep giving the gift of home to a growing number of vulnerable individuals,” said IVC Executive Director Jeanette Roe. “Elderly, disabled, and chronically ill individuals in the Magic Valley will continue to have access to health care and essential services in the coming year.”

The all-volunteer Mountain View Christian Center Food Pantry in Burley received nearly $9,000 providing food boxes for food-insecure seniors and local students, in addition to paying the center’s substantial electric bill.

Jack Zarybnisky, food pantry manager, noted that several seniors in the area are supporting their grandchildren and themselves.

“Last month our volunteers worked over 500 hours,” he said. “Part of our mission says, “If hungry, we can fix that.”

This year’s other Forever Idaho South Central grantees in the Magic Valley are:

Cassia County

Cassia County Historical Society and Museum – $2,500

Gooding County

Gooding Public Library Foundation – $2,321

Lee Pesky Learning Center Inc. – $3,821

Jerome County

Jerome County Senior Citizens Service Area – $3,049

Lincoln County

Idaho Public Television – $2,500

Shoshone Joint School District – $5,299

Minidoka County

Magic Valley Area Humanitarian Center $1,500

Twin Falls County

Building Hope Today – $5,000

Idaho Foodbank Warehouse, Inc. – $5,000

Idaho Immunization Coalition – $5,000

La Posada, Inc. – $4,650

Murtaugh Joint School District #418 – $5,000

Twin Falls Senior Citizens Federation, Inc. – $5,000

Valley Housing Coalition – $4,000

West End Senior Citizens Inc of Buhl – $2,000

Jerome County Fair earns multiple industry recognitions

Following the success of their 2021 event, The Jerome County Fair & Rodeo won numerous awards and recognitions in the fair and rodeo industries from PRCA, WPRA, the Rocky Mountain Association of Fairs, and the International Association of Fairs and Expositions.

“The credit for these awards goes to our board, staff, volunteers, sponsors, and superintendents who gave it their all to make 2021 a successful event. We also know that we could not do what we do without our exhibitors and fairgoers who Joined the Fun!” said Fair Manager Andrea Wiesenmeyer. “I’m so proud of our organization and am excited to build on these awards for 2022.”

The fair claimed the following rodeo awards this year:

PRCA Wilderness Circuit Medium Rodeo of the Year Nomination – Top Five

WPRA Wilderness Circuit, Justin Boots Best Footing Award – Second Place

The Summit Awards at the RMAF Convention in Billings, Montana, was held Nov. 10-12. Based on fair size, the Jerome County Fair & Rodeo participates in Division A – Fairs with up to 50,000 attendees. It received these awards:

Poster Design – First Place

Event Guide – Second Place

Theme Logo – Second Place

The International Association of Fairs and Expositions awards program allows member fairs to enter competitions based on competitive exhibits, agricultural education, communications, and non-fair events. The Jerome County Fair & Rodeo participates in Division One, which is limited to fairs across the globe with an attendance of less than 100,000.

IAFE Agriculture Awards: Agriculture Individual Photo: Horticulture/Crops (Sugar beet photo) – First Place

IAFE Innovation in Sponsorship Awards: Sponsorship Innovation (awarded for Tiny Town) – Second Place and First Time Sponsorship (awarded for Tiny Town) – Second Place

IAFE Hall of Honor Communicat

ions: Single-Side, Flat Promotional Ad (Kachele ad) – Third Place; Promotio

nal/Advertising Poster (Advertising poster) – Second Place; and Best Marketing Campaign (Overall 2021 marketing) – Second Place

At the 2021 IAFE annual convention in San Antonio, the Fair and Rodeo’s manager, Andrea Wiesenmeyer, will graduate from the Institute of Fair Management on November 30.

Additionally, Wiesenmeyer will present on the creation and sponsorship of Tiny Town, moderate multiple round table sessions throughout the convention, and participate in a “ment-a-minute” session with IAFE Young Professionals. Wiesenmeyer will also be promoted to Chair of the IAFE Advertising and PR committee and serve on the 2022 IAFE annual convention planning committee.

