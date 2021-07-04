Magic Valley community updates

Gooding County Historical Society receives grant
In November 2020, the Idaho Heritage Trust Board of Trustees awarded the Gooding County Historical Society up to $5,370 to replace asphalt shingles and repair and paint wood siding on the Thorn Creek Schoolhouse.
The one-room school, built in 1912 at Thorn Creek 11 miles northeast of Gooding, was donated to the historical society and rehabilitated at the museum site. The society members raised $13,000 in donations to partially restore the building.
The school operated at Thorn Creek, a community of ranch families, until it merged with the Gooding School District in 1947. By 1920, the eight-grade school had outhouses, a windmill and a teacherage. Norma Moody Burnum, the only student in her class, was the last student to graduate from the school.
Innovative teaching awards for two CSI professors
The College of Southern Idaho congratulates math professor Cindy Dickson and communication and forensics assistant professor Andy Orr for being recognized as this year’s innovative educators by the Idaho State Board of Education’s General Education Committee and Capital Educators Credit Union. Dickson was recognized for mathematical ways of knowing, and Orr was recognized for oral communication. In a congratulatory letter, Dr. Jonathan Lashley, Idaho State Board of Education associate chief academic officer, thanked Dickson and Orr for “inspiring others to pursue meaningful innovations in the craft of teaching and learning.”
Lucy Murphy inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Lucy Murphy of Twin Falls was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Boise State University. Founded in 1897, the society is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Kenneth R. Turner to present ‘Tales of the Old West’
Kenneth R. Turner will present “Tales of the Old West” at History Camp America 2021 on July 10. The presentation by Turner will cover the Pony Express, the Oregon Trail, stage robbers, mountain men, outlaws, miners, cattle drives, the Klondike, medicine and some famous and not-so-famous characters from the Old West.
The day-long event, a project of The Pursuit of History non-profit, is the first of its kind, with 35+ presentations, tours of historic sites and historic walks covering all aspects of history from across the country. Registration is required, and the deadline to register is July 8. Additional details, including registration information, the list of presentations and video previews of the behind-the-scenes tours, are all at HistoryCamp.org.
Northwest Farm Credit Services Awards 21 Idaho Students with Scholarships
Northwest Farm Credit Services has awarded 85 students from its five-state territory a total of $212,500 in scholarships. The scholarship winners will each receive a $2,500 college scholarship. They are selected based on school and community involvement, academic performance and educational goals.
Magic Valley recipients are Reina Elkin, daughter of Ron and Inga Elkin of Buhl, attending the U of I. Adriana Mireles, daughter of Celso and Maria Mireles of Hansen, attending Boise State. Kaitlin Mirkin, daughter of Jon and Shannon Mirkin of Jerome, attending U of I. Kaity Reineke, daughter of Jeff and Erika Reineke of Buhl, attending Boise State. Kailey Turpin, daughter of Scott and Amber Turpin of Burley, attending Utah State, and Keegan Ward, son of Dan and Karla Ward of Burley, attending BYU.