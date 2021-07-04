Magic Valley community updates

Lucy Murphy inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Lucy Murphy of Twin Falls was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Boise State University. Founded in 1897, the society is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Kenneth R. Turner to present ‘Tales of the Old West’

Kenneth R. Turner will present “Tales of the Old West” at History Camp America 2021 on July 10. The presentation by Turner will cover the Pony Express, the Oregon Trail, stage robbers, mountain men, outlaws, miners, cattle drives, the Klondike, medicine and some famous and not-so-famous characters from the Old West.

The day-long event, a project of The Pursuit of History non-profit, is the first of its kind, with 35+ presentations, tours of historic sites and historic walks covering all aspects of history from across the country. Registration is required, and the deadline to register is July 8. Additional details, including registration information, the list of presentations and video previews of the behind-the-scenes tours, are all at HistoryCamp.org.

Northwest Farm Credit Services Awards 21 Idaho Students with Scholarships