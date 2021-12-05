Magic Valley community updates

Shop at an all-women-owned business holiday pop-up event

Juniper & Blue Boutique, a women-owned clothing boutique based out of Eagle, will be hosting a holiday pop-up at Yellow Brick Café, 136 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Shop and enjoy the food at Yellow Brick Cafe. Participants include Mckynlee and Maisie (baby/toddler clothing boutique), Happy Hippy Bead Co, Kscents (wax melts and car freshies), Sahara Fringe (handmade boho décor), Stamped Serendipity (stamped accessories), Juniper & Blue Boutique (women’s clothing and accessories), and Daisy Candle Co.

Jerome Excellence in Education November Award

The Jerome School District and Jiffy Lube/Burton Group announce the Excellence in Education recipients for November 2021: Summit Elementary School Teacher Holly Fuger, Jerome Middle School Teacher Michelle Vielmas, and Jerome School District Clerk Lorri Prescott.

The Excellence in Education award recognizes the outstanding work by the staff in the district and schools. These individuals go above and beyond making a difference for an individual student or a group of students.

Hagerman Christmas Extravaganza

The Hagerman Christmas Extravaganza will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Prince Memorial Gym.

The gym will be completely full of wonderful handmade gifts and items.

For more information, call 208-536-0094, email hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or visit https://bit.ly/3rvk69V.

CSI Vet Tech program hosts virtual open houses

Veterinary Technology, an AVMA accredited, professional technical program at the College of Southern Idaho, will host two virtual open houses. They will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Jan. 19.

The program prepares students for licensure to work in various veterinary medical-related settings. Potential students interested in learning about the program, the application process and more are encouraged to attend. To participate, contact Naysa Shepherd at nshepherd@csi.edu or 208-732-6400 for the Zoom link and password.

2021 Grow Smart Awards 2nd South Market

2nd South Market in Twin Falls’ Historic Warehouse District creates an active gathering place downtown through food, history and open space. Its renovation and repurposing of a historic warehouse into a public space for Twin Falls residents to enjoy creates a strong sense of place by preserving a piece of history while bringing it into the present.

The project is one of three recognized with a 2021 Grow Smart Awards from Idaho Smart Growth.

All are welcome to join us from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday to celebrate these illustrations of what smart growth looks like in Idaho. To attend the virtual event, RSVP to ofoffPice@idahosmartgrowth.org to receive the link or call 208-333-8066.

