Magic Valley community updates

Learn about the Dynamiters
Bob Sobba will give a presentation at 1 p.m. July 10 on the assassination of Frank Steunenberg at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, Filer.
On Dec. 30, 1905, former Idaho Gov. Frank Steunenberg was assassinated by a dynamite bomb. A person later identified as Albert Horsley, also known as Harry Orchard, was arrested for the murder. This lead three union leaders, defended by the well-known attorney Clarence Darrow, tried for the murder in what has been called the” Trial of the Century.” The event is free. For information, please call 208-736-4675.
Antique aircraft air tour
The Pacific Northwest Air Tour is coming to the airport in Buhl on Wednesday, July 14. It will be at the Jerome airport on July 15. Forty antique and classic airplanes will be arriving between 10:30 and 11 a.m. and will depart after lunch by 1 p.m. The public is invited to come out and view these remarkable airplanes during their stay.
The Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club is organizing the air tour. The objective of the air tour is to recreate the historic barnstorming tours of the 1930s that brought aviation appreciation to communities across the nation. A sampling of airplane types will include:
- Pre-war Howards and Interstates.
- Stearman and Naval Aircraft Factory military trainers.
- Numerous post-war Aeroncas, Beechcraft, Bellancas, Cessnas, Pipers, and Taylorcrafts.
McCash for Kids
On Tuesday, July 13, from 5-8 p.m., Townsquare Media and McDonald’s of Twin Falls, Buhl, Bliss, Burley, Jerome and Gooding will sponsor the 2021 McCash for Kids fundraiser.
McCash for Kids helps raise needed funds for school supplies for students in the Magic Valley. Funds raised during the event will benefit South Central Community Action Partnership, making the funds raised available to qualifying families for the purchase of school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Many economically disadvantaged families in Magic Valley need help to provide the necessities for school supplies.
McDonald’s will make a donation of 25% of the proceeds of food purchased. For those unable to attend who would like to support local kids for back-to-school supplies, please go to sccap-id.org to donate. For more information, contact Randy Wastradowski, SCCAP Community Services Director, at 208-733-9351 or Randy@sccap-id.org.
IRWA Recognizes Gilbert Sanchez, City of Jerome, as the Administrator of the Year
Idaho Rural Water Association has recognized Jerome Wastewater Superintendent Gilbert Sanchez as the administrator of the year. Sanchez received the award at IRWA’s annual spring conference awards banquet on May 26.
The City of Jerome has employed Sanchez for nine years. When he accepted the job in Jerome, he knowingly came into a struggling facility under a consent decree due to violations. “Due to his leadership, the facility has been able to maintain compliance and do so consistently,” said co-worker Brad Henry. “Gilbert always asks that his crew continues to increase their knowledge and certification levels.”
Antique Tractor Club scholarships
Three graduating Antique Tractor Club scholarships seniors going into agriculture were awarded scholarships at the Live History Day and Tractor Pull held on June 12 at the I Farm in Jerome. The students are Jacie KImball of Jerome, Eian Wolf of Filer, and Travis Wells of Castleford.
PMT Foundation Community Grant Opportunities
Organizations in the Magic Valley can apply for funds that help support, sustain, and improve the community from the PMT Foundation.
They should be projects that reach a broader segment of the community. For example, they can request money to realize unusual opportunities that meet urgent special needs or stimulate and encourage additional funding for community projects. They could also promote cooperation and partnerships within the community.
Application forms are available at pmt.org or PMT offices in Burley or Rupert. The deadline is Aug. 20. For more information, contact Rick Harder at 208-434-7124.