Magic Valley community updates

McCash for Kids

On Tuesday, July 13, from 5-8 p.m., Townsquare Media and McDonald’s of Twin Falls, Buhl, Bliss, Burley, Jerome and Gooding will sponsor the 2021 McCash for Kids fundraiser.

McCash for Kids helps raise needed funds for school supplies for students in the Magic Valley. Funds raised during the event will benefit South Central Community Action Partnership, making the funds raised available to qualifying families for the purchase of school supplies for the 2021-2022 school year. Many economically disadvantaged families in Magic Valley need help to provide the necessities for school supplies.

McDonald’s will make a donation of 25% of the proceeds of food purchased. For those unable to attend who would like to support local kids for back-to-school supplies, please go to sccap-id.org to donate. For more information, contact Randy Wastradowski, SCCAP Community Services Director, at 208-733-9351 or Randy@sccap-id.org.

IRWA Recognizes Gilbert Sanchez, City of Jerome, as the Administrator of the Year

Idaho Rural Water Association has recognized Jerome Wastewater Superintendent Gilbert Sanchez as the administrator of the year. Sanchez received the award at IRWA’s annual spring conference awards banquet on May 26.