Magic Valley community updates

The American history essay contest is open to students in grades 5-8. This year’s topic is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Students should imagine attending the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., because they had a brother who lost his life in World War I. They must describe what this means to them and their family and why it is important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation.

Students in grades 9-12 may participate in the Patriots of the American Revolution essay contest. Students must select a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss how that person influenced the course of the American Revolution. The subject can be well known or not but cannot be a fictional person.

Junior American Citizens contests for poster design, postage stamp design, poetry, and short story are open to grades 1-12. The theme for the entries is “The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

Local winners will be recognized at a reception in February 2022, receive a certificate and small monetary award, and have their entries forwarded for state, regional and national awards.

All requirements for these contests may be obtained by emailing TwinFallsDAR@gmail.com or calling 208-308-1810.