Magic Valley community updates

DEQ Middle Snake Watershed Advisory Group seeks new members
The Middle Snake Watershed Advisory Group is a group of citizens from diverse interests dedicated to the successful restoration and protection of the Middle Snake River between Milner Dam and King Hill. This area includes drainage from Rock Creek, Cedar Draw, Depp Creek, Mud Creek, Salmon Falls Creek, Clover Creek, and more minor drainages. It includes Jerome, Gooding, and Twin Falls counties. Members represent areas.
Key responsibilities include:
- Advise DEQ on the development of water quality improvement plans known as Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for streams, lakes, and rivers with degraded water quality conditions within the watershed
- Help identify contributing pollution sources in the watershed.
- Recommend specific actions needed to control sources of pollution to the waterbodies
- Help develop and implement a plan to meet water quality targets identified in the TMDLs.
The Middle Snake WAG meets monthly. Members serve two-year terms.
The next WAG meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at DEQ’s Twin Falls Regional Office (650 Addison Ave. W. Suite 110). Contact Sean Woodhead in DEQ’s Twin Falls Regional Office by 5 p.m. Oct. 20 to apply.
Saturday speaker at County Historical Society Museum
Justin Vipperman will be speaking at the museum about LeRoy Wilkins and his banishment from Twin Falls in 1945. Admission to the presentation is free.
The Twin Falls Sandwich Company offers food insecurity vouchers in September
We still have free meal vouchers for September left! The Twin Falls Sandwich Company has partnered with Everybody Eats to provide a free, healthy meal to the food insecure population of Twin Falls. They are good for one of three healthy sandwich options. Several other community partners offer the vouchers: Queer Cupboard, CSI Refugee Center, La Posada, South Central Community Action, Mustard Seed, Valley House, and the Twin Falls United Methodist Church. If you already have a voucher, make sure you get in and use it by the end of the month!
You can also buy a meal for someone who faces food insecurity at The Twin Falls Sandwich Company!
Next month, Ketchum Burrito will provide the meals. Vouchers will be available starting in October.
Email admin@everybodyhouse.org for more information.
DAR announces student art and writing contests
The Twin Falls Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) solicits entries for an essay, creative writing, and art contests promoting an understanding of American history. Public and private schools, homeschooled students, youth groups, and individual students are encouraged to enter. All entries must be postmarked by Dec. 1.
The American history essay contest is open to students in grades 5-8. This year’s topic is “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.” Students should imagine attending the Nov. 11, 1921, dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Washington, D.C., because they had a brother who lost his life in World War I. They must describe what this means to them and their family and why it is important to remember those who gave their lives to serve our nation.
Students in grades 9-12 may participate in the Patriots of the American Revolution essay contest. Students must select a figure from the era of the American Revolution and discuss how that person influenced the course of the American Revolution. The subject can be well known or not but cannot be a fictional person.
Junior American Citizens contests for poster design, postage stamp design, poetry, and short story are open to grades 1-12. The theme for the entries is “The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”
Local winners will be recognized at a reception in February 2022, receive a certificate and small monetary award, and have their entries forwarded for state, regional and national awards.
All requirements for these contests may be obtained by emailing TwinFallsDAR@gmail.com or calling 208-308-1810.
Janeale Dean named to NSBA Leadership Council
Janeale Dean of Desert Creative Group LLC joined the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. She currently serves as a commissioner for the city of Twin Falls Public Art Commission. She is a board member for the Professional Advisory Committee Board for Northwest College of Art and Design. She joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small businesses to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
Desert Creative Group is a full-service marketing and creative agency that helps organizations through consulting, services, and team development. “As a small-business owner, I understand the importance of advocating for policies and regulations that support the longevity of small businesses throughout the U.S.,” she states.