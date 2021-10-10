Magic Valley community updates

CSI to offer free Spanish courses for law enforcement and first responders

The College of Southern Idaho has opened two eight-week sections of Beginning Practical Spanish beginning Oct. 18. The courses are open to any interested student. Law enforcement personnel and first responders can take these courses free of charge. One section is an online-only class. The second is a hybrid option meeting online and from 6 – 8:50 pm on Tuesdays.

Rob Storm, CSI law enforcement instructor and program manager explains, “Law enforcement personnel and first responders work diligently to meet the needs of our community. We want to support them in this effort by giving them the language skills they need to communicate with Spanish-speaking individuals.”

Individuals interested in these courses should email enrollment@csi.edu. An enrollment specialist will assist with all elements of registration. After registering, law enforcement personnel and first responders are encouraged to contact Tiffany Seeley-Case for assistance with fee waivers for tuition and book costs.

‘Beauty and the Beast’ casting call

Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation invites you to “Be Our Guest” at a public casting call for Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” production to be held on the stage at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley. The Academy Award-winning animated feature film is the basis for the show. Showcase your talents in this “Tale as Old as Time” filled with spectacular music, costumes, and sets. Auditions are Friday, Nov. 5, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon at the King Fine Arts Center in Burley.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0