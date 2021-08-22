Magic Valley community updates

Compete for over $100,000 in funding

Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Magic Valley entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competitions in Boise from Oct. 18-22, 2021. Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 of funding to Idaho entrepreneurs for the past six years. This year’s event will be in a hybrid virtual and in-person format.

Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition allows early-stage entrepreneurs to compete for a chance at winning $20,000 in prize money, with $5,000 going to the runner-up. Additionally, this year’s winner will automatically be qualified to participate in the third season finals of 2 Minute Drill. The Drill features five contestants who have two minutes to make a successful pitch to a panel of judges for a $50,000 prize. In tribute to the show, Boise Entrepreneur Week participants will also deliver a two-minute pitch. Investor David Meltzer is the host. Co-chair Nick Crabbs, a partner at Vynyl, commented, “We have high expectations for its entrepreneurs who compete in this year’s pitch competitions.”

Applications will be accepted online at VentureCapital.org or boiseentrepreneurweek.org until September 7, 2021. Ten finalists will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.