Magic Valley community updates

Kiya Fife of Rupert earns doctorate
Kiya Fife received a doctor of musical arts degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Office of Graduate Studies during commencement exercises Aug. 13 and 14.
St Luke’s Asks for Grant Applications
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is opening its 2021-2022 first-round Community Health Improvement Fund grant applications online through Sept. 16. The amount requested can be up to$20,000. In addition, this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, grant applications addressing significant health needs related to the pandemic will continue to be eligible for funding.
Projects must address one or more of our highest areas of health need, including improving the prevention and management of obesity and diabetes, improving mental health, and access to affordable health insurance. Food insecurity, domestic violence and abuse, access to health care, homelessness and housing instability, or other issues identified by local organizations are appropriate projects.
Applicants must demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations, including St. Luke’s Magic Valley. They must include how health improvements and the cultural needs of the population served will be measured. Preference is given to projects that support multiple communities in South Central Idaho. For more information or to apply, go to stlukesonline.org/CHIF.
St. Luke’s will provide virtual webinars on Aug. 24 from 8:30 a.m.—9 a.m. and Aug. 25 from 3 p.m.—3:30 p.m. to learn more about the grant; please email SLMVCHIGrants@slhs.org to get registered.
RC Air Show
Magic Valley Aeromodelers, the local radio-controlled model airplane club, is holding its RC Air Show Saturday, Aug. 28, starting at 10 a.m. at the club’s flying field, south of Twin Falls.
This event is free and open to the public, with free parking as well. The show will feature a variety of events including an egg drop contest and a combat demonstration flying planes with streamers attached. Pilots must be a member of the Magic Valley Aeromodelers club. Flying demonstrations will also include helicopters, sailplanes, scale warbirds, and drones. A favorite event is the paintball shoot-out where spectators can shoot paintballs at a plane flying overhead. The paintballs cost $1 for five shots.
Candy will be dropped from a full-size airplane around noon for all the kids. A raffle drawing at 2 p.m. will include three really nice pre-built almost-ready-to-fly RC airplanes, a Senior Telemaster, a P-51 Mustang, and a 2.6-meter Radian sailplane. Many other prizes in the raffle. Raffle cost is $1 per ticket. There will be free prizes for the kids. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be available as well.
To get there, go south 7 miles on Blue Lakes Boulevard, turn right at 3100 North and go two miles west to 3100 North 2800 East.
Compete for over $100,000 in funding
Boise Entrepreneur Week is inviting Magic Valley entrepreneurs to register for its annual pitch competitions in Boise from Oct. 18-22, 2021. Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 of funding to Idaho entrepreneurs for the past six years. This year’s event will be in a hybrid virtual and in-person format.
Boise Entrepreneur Week’s main pitch competition allows early-stage entrepreneurs to compete for a chance at winning $20,000 in prize money, with $5,000 going to the runner-up. Additionally, this year’s winner will automatically be qualified to participate in the third season finals of 2 Minute Drill. The Drill features five contestants who have two minutes to make a successful pitch to a panel of judges for a $50,000 prize. In tribute to the show, Boise Entrepreneur Week participants will also deliver a two-minute pitch. Investor David Meltzer is the host. Co-chair Nick Crabbs, a partner at Vynyl, commented, “We have high expectations for its entrepreneurs who compete in this year’s pitch competitions.”
Applications will be accepted online at VentureCapital.org or boiseentrepreneurweek.org until September 7, 2021. Ten finalists will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.
Boise Entrepreneur Week also hosts the Trailmix pitch competition to help food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket. A $20,000 prize money and shelf space at Albertsons go to the winner, and the runner-up gets $5,000.
Judging criteria includes innovation, market traction, taste, shelf readiness for large retail, ingredients, and the unique value proposition of the food product. Applicants cannot be current vendors or be in the process of becoming a vendor with Albertsons.
Trailmix applications are being accepted online at Boiseentrepreneurweek.org until September 10, 2021. Five finalists will be paired with industry mentors to prepare for their final pitch.
The Red Cross needs you
Eligible donors can make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Burley
8/30/2021:
12:30 p.m.—6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave.
8/31/2021:
9:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave.
Gooding
8/30/2021: 11:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m., North Canyon Medical Center, 267 N.
Twin Falls
8/23/2021:
1 p.m.—5:30 p.m., XrossWay Fitness, 1385 Parkview Drive #103