Magic Valley community updates

CSI professor receives fellowship

The Idaho State Board of Education awarded Professor Reis-Rodriguez an Openness, Pedagogy, Advocacy, and Leadership (OPAL) Fellowship for the 2022-2023 academic year. It is a collaborative learning initiative designed to support learning and innovation using Open Educational Practices and Resources. It allows college students to take courses with little to no additional cost for textbooks and other course materials. “CSI is committed to making college accessible and affordable, and the growing use of OER is one way we can accomplish that goal,” says CSI Provost Dr. Todd Schwarz. “It’s because of the commitment of faculty like Professor Reis-Rodriguez that more and more CSI courses are using OER.”

Risch names Redox Bio-Nutrients in Burley as the Feb. Small Business of the Month

Redox Bio-Nutrients was recognized for its contribution to the Burley community in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.

Darin Moon founded Redox Bio-Nutrients in 1993. It is a world-renowned fertilizer producer based in the heart of Burley. Darin’s focus on innovation has earned him seven patents and provided Redox’s customers with high-quality fertilizer that improves their crop yields.

Today, Redox supplies agricultural products in over 40 states and 32 countries and employs 33 workers, including 19 Idahoans. Darin serves on the Cassia County School District’s school board and helped launch Connect, a district-wide program dedicated to connecting students in need with mental health resources and free therapy.

“Every day, Redox Bio-Nutrients works to produce a high-quality product,” said Risch. “Their developments in soil treatment solutions have a real impact on the world, and they are a prime example of Idaho’s global reach.”

6 local college students Receive Chapter BP, PEO Scholarships

The PEO Sisterhood is an international philanthropic educational organization active in bringing increased opportunities for higher education to women. Chapter BP has Filer, Jerome, Kimberly and Twin Falls members.

Jessica Gardner, Twin Falls, received a $1,500 PEO Program for Continuing Education grant for her studies in social work at Boise State University. The Program for Continuing Education is a grant program assisting women whose education has been interrupted for at least two years and who find it necessary to resume studies due to changing demands in their lives.

The CSI Foundation awarded four scholarships from a fund in Chapter BP’s name established in 2021 to assist students pursuing a caring profession. Kendra Olson, Hailey; Valery Kindall, Paul; and Courtney Bowman, Elkhorn; are each enrolled in the School of Nursing. This spring, Savannah Peters, Twin Falls, will receive her Associate Degree in American Sign Language from CSI.

Chapter BP has also awarded a $500 Scholarship to Logan Bowman, Twin Falls, who intends to become a history teacher. Bowman graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in May 2021.

Community Health Improvement Fund applications open

St. Luke’s Magic Valley is opening its 2021-2022 second-round Community Health Improvement Fund grant online applications through Mar. 10.

Projects must address one or more of our highest areas of health need, including improving the prevention and management of obesity and diabetes, improving mental health, and access to affordable health insurance. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, grant applications that address significant health needs related to the pandemic will be eligible for funding. This funding may include food insecurity, domestic violence and abuse, access to health care, homelessness and housing instability, or other issues identified by local organizations. Applicants are expected to demonstrate collaboration and coordination with other community organizations. They must also include a mechanism with which to measure health improvements. For more information or to apply, go to stlukesonline.org/CHIEF. Please email SLMVCHIGrants@slhs.org to get registered.

Allred-Martinez Receives National Award for Naturalized Citizens

Birgit Allred-Martinez of Twin Falls was awarded the Americanism Medal from the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution at a special reception on Feb. 12. This medal goes to an individual who has been a naturalized US citizen for at least five years and has demonstrated outstanding leadership, trustworthiness, service, and patriotism. The individual must have actively assisted other immigrants to become American citizens or displayed exceptional ability in community affairs.

Allred-Martinez was born in Bavaria, West Germany. Her family told the story of her family’s suffering during World War II. They fled Prussia on foot, pulling a hand-cart after Russians invaded their town and committing atrocities among the residents.

As an employee of Lamb Weston, she championed the cause of providing full-time employment for refugees. Examples of her community service include teaching a cooking class through the Idaho Food Bank, participating in Paint Magic, attending the 10-week Twin Falls Citizens Police Academy, and personally engaging with refugees to offer her help.

Seedling tree sale underway

Trees provide many benefits to man and wildlife. Trees can block wind, keep roadways clear of drifting snow, provide wildlife habitat, and are great for natural cooling systems in the summer. Windbreaks can protect property, topsoil, and public facilities like schools and parks. The Soil and Water Conservation Districts in the Mini-Cassia area and The Wood River are taking seedling tree orders.

In Mini-Cassia, order forms are also available on our website at minicassiaswcd.com. Detailed pictures, seedling information, and planting instructions are also available on our website. Please mail orders with payment to either the Burley Office at 1361 East 16th Street Burley, ID 83318, or the Rupert Office at 85 East Baseline Rupert, ID 83350. Call one of the Soil District offices for information by phone at 208-572-3375 or 208-436-4202. Please leave a clear, detailed message, and we will return your call.

In Wood River, Call Barbara at 208-944-3782 or stop in the office at 217 West F Street, Shoshone. The deadline to put in your order is Apr. 20.

