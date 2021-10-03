Magic Valley community updates

Mini-Cassa high school conservation speech contest

All high school students in Cassia and Minidoka counties are invited to present a speech on “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities” on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Speeches are to be 3-5 minutes long and researched and written by students. The winners will receive a cash prize and further opportunities for participating at division and state levels. See the website minicassiaswcd.com for speech applications and details, or call 208-436-4202 for information.

Dan Karlan wins Toastmaster speech contest

Dan Karlan received first place recognition at the Area B-3 Table Topics Speech Contest on Saturday, Sept. 25. Table Topics is an extemporaneous competition requiring a response to a question posed by the contest chair. He will compete at the Division Level on Oct. 23. Anyone interested in more information about Toastmasters can contact Anita Janis at 208-313-5728. The Twin Falls Club meets at 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. each Wednesday over Zoom.

Ascension Blessing of the Animals

The annual Blessing of the Animals is today from 3–4:30 p.m. Watch the service on YouTube and then drive by for a blessing. Find more information in the Religion section of the Saturday Times-News.

