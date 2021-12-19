Magic Valley community updates

Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust awards grants

The Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust Board granted $298,019 to seventeen local nonprofit organizations during an award ceremony Friday at the County West Planning & Zoning Room. This funding is for nonprofit organizations that provide health, wellness or health-related educational solutions to disadvantaged, minority and uninsured or under-insured populations in our communities.

Over the past fourteen years, the trust has provided a total of $3,940,568.00 in grants specifically targeted in Twin Falls County.

All Twin Falls County nonprofits may apply for grant funding focused on one or more of the following priorities (as identified in periodic community health needs assessments). Projects should address mental health, healthy weight, nutrition, exercise, substance abuse, and strengthening family wellness. More information about the Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust and its grant application process can be found at tfhit.org or by contacting Misti Charters, TFHIT executive assistant, at 208-899-5262, or by email at info@tfhit.org.

Macie Youree wins Idaho Make It with Wool Award

Macie Youree from Twin Falls received a certificate of recognition for outstanding construction in the pre-teen division of the Make It With Wool contest sponsored by the Idaho Wool Growers Association.

Youree, 12, entered a 100% Pendleton wool cape with a plaid Pendleton 100% wool accent collar and facing. This was her first time sewing with wool. Youree learned to sew in 4-H and owns a herd of sheep. In addition to the certificate of recognition, Youree was awarded 100% Pendleton wool, sewing equipment, and a sewing reference book.

East End Providers receives donation

East End Providers in Kimberly received $1,575 from D.L. Evans Bank thanks to a nomination from Kimberly branch personal banker Leslie Bohm. The bank’s employee directed donation initiative also adds an additional 5% to the total in the employee’s name.

East End Providers, a non-profit organization in Kimberly, provides food boxes, blankets, coats and other clothes, holiday items, and meals, back-to-school supplies, and more to families in need throughout the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0