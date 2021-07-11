Magic Valley community updates

Antique airplane tour stops at the Jerome and Buhl airports
The Pacific Northwest Air Tour is coming to Buhl on Wednesday, July 14, and Jerome on Thursday, July 15. Forty antique and classic airplanes will arrive around 11 a.m. for a lunch stop and depart around 1:30 p.m. Come out and view these remarkable airplanes.
The Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club is organizing the air tour. The objective is to recreate the historic barnstorming tours of the 1930s that brought aviation appreciation to communities across the nation. A sampling of airplane types includes pre-war Howards and Interstates; Stearman and Naval Aircraft Factory military trainers; plus, post-war Aeroncas, Beechcrafts, Bellancas, Cessnas, Pipers and Taylorcrafts.
Addison Larson on dean’s list
Addison Larson, majoring in biochemistry from Kimberly, was among the students named to Augustana College’s 2020-21 spring semester dean’s list. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale for courses taken during the term.
Annual iris sale
The place to buy your irises! A rainbow of colors will be for sale from local growers. We offer you old favorites plus new introductions at a great price. We will also have daylilies for sale.
The sale is on August 7, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the southwest side of Twin Falls City Park, across from the United Methodist Church. The Magic Valley Iris Society accepts credit cards and cash.
Excess irises will be available at D&B Supply Co, 2964 Addison Ave. E., August 14, from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. The Magic Valley Iris Society Facebook and webpages will give you more information.
Train Station Pizza unveils new murals
The Train Station Pizza in Buhl had a grand reveal of its newly painted building and murals on Friday, July 2. This reveal party was as a result of Operation Facelift, which is a program that Southern Idaho Economic Development puts on every year for communities and businesses. Train Station Pizza owner Kelly Danielson applied for the project funds this spring for this project titled “The Faces of Buhl through the Years” where they hoped to repaint the exterior of the business and commission a local artist to paint a mural of the owning family as well as Buhl’s leaders and influencers from the past. Snake River Pool & Spa funded this effort in the amount of $5,500.