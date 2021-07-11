Magic Valley community updates

Train Station Pizza unveils new murals

The Train Station Pizza in Buhl had a grand reveal of its newly painted building and murals on Friday, July 2. This reveal party was as a result of Operation Facelift, which is a program that Southern Idaho Economic Development puts on every year for communities and businesses. Train Station Pizza owner Kelly Danielson applied for the project funds this spring for this project titled “The Faces of Buhl through the Years” where they hoped to repaint the exterior of the business and commission a local artist to paint a mural of the owning family as well as Buhl’s leaders and influencers from the past. Snake River Pool & Spa funded this effort in the amount of $5,500.