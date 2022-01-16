Magic Valley community updates

SAIHU gives hams to the Salvation Army

The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters (SIAHU) recently donated 55 hams to The Salvation Army in Twin Falls. Each December, they contribute to different causes to help the families in the area. This year the organization chose the Salvation Army as their annual charity with the generous contributions of chapter members.

The National Association of Health Underwriters represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers.

“We were pleased to be able to make this contribution to the Salvation Army and support our community,” SIAHU President Jeremy Watson said.

Soil workshop opportunity in Mini-Cassia

Register now for a free soil health workshop sponsored by the soil and water conservation districts in the Mini-Cassia area. The workshop will be held on Thursday, Feb. 3 in Burley. Registration is available at minicassiaswcd.com, email at ewcswcd@gmail.com or, call 208-572-3375.

Twin Falls prosecuting attorney offers CSI scholarship

Drug-free student scholarships are offered to Twin Falls students graduating from any high school in Twin Falls County in the upcoming spring. They must attend the College of Southern Idaho full-time for the upcoming academic year and be enrolled in either an academic or a vocational education program leading towards a degree or certification.

Applicants will make an oral presentation on an essay they write titled “What Can Be Done to Reduce the Use and Sale of Illegal Drugs in Twin Falls County?” The first-place winner receives a full-tuition scholarship for the 2022-2023 school year. Second and third place winners receive full-tuition scholarships for one semester.

The deadline is March 1. Applications are available at all the high schools and at the Twin Falls County prosecutor’s office. For more information, call the prosecutor at 208-736-4020

Body Balance Physical Therapy Presents a Free Arthritis Workshop

Body Balance Physical Therapy will present a free arthritis workshop at the Twin Falls City Pool (756 Locust St. N.) on Jan. 29 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

This class will feature physical therapist David Hutchinson, PT, MPT, and OCS, the company’s arthritis pain expert. The class instruction will cover how physical therapy can treat arthritis pain effectively and demonstrate low impact strengthening exercises that can be done in a pool.

Workshop admission is free, but space is limited, so attendees must reserve a spot before the event. Visit bodybalancephysicaltherapy.com, call 208-736-9011, or text 208-271-4365.

