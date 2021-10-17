Magic Valley community updates

Empty your medicine cabinet: Drop off unused prescriptions on National Drug Take-Back Day

The event offers residents the opportunity to dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state safely and securely. All COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over the counter and veterinary medications. The Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.