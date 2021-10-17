Magic Valley community updates

Become a volunteer income tax assistant
La Posada is an independent charity in south-central Idaho. It is currently seeking volunteers from communities throughout south-central Idaho willing to learn tax law fundamentals and become IRS certified VITA tax preparers. Training will be provided. To learn more, please call the La Posada Tax Clinic at 208-735-1189 for more information; ask for Paul, Bob or Maggie.
New grief support group
Anyone having a difficult time after losing a loved one is invited to join a grief support class. It includes expert videos and a workbook.
The sessions will be from Wednesday, Nov. 10 through Feb. 2. Starting time is 6:30 p.m. in the classroom through the east door at Lighthouse Church, 960 Eastland Drive. More info at lighthousetwin.com or 208-737-4667.
Educators: Apply by Nov. 1 for financial help with field trips
The Idaho State Historical Society and the Foundation for Idaho History will accept applications from teachers or principals interested in bringing classrooms to the state museum, Old Pen, and other historical sites and exhibits. The scholarship fund, named after Ray Knight, a longtime volunteer at the Old Pen, has $10,000 to fund various trips in the current school year. Contact Todd Dvorak at toddd@strategies360.com for more information.
Empty your medicine cabinet: Drop off unused prescriptions on National Drug Take-Back Day
The drug take-back event will be held Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Twin Falls at the Lynwood Shopping Center, 1147 Filer Ave. E.
The event offers residents the opportunity to dispose of any unused or expired prescriptions and help prevent drug misuse in our state safely and securely. All COVID-19 safety measures will be in place, and individuals will be able to simply drive through and drop off their medications. All prescription drugs will be accepted, as well as over the counter and veterinary medications. The Take Back Day collection site will also accept vape pens, cartridges, or other e-cigarette devices (without the batteries in the device). Needles will not be accepted.
Find year-round drop-off locations online at odp.idaho.gov/prescription-drug-take-back-program.
South Central Public Health District is partnering to host this event with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office, the Walker Center, and the Community Coalitions of Idaho.