Magic Valley community updates

Jive to perform Winter Showcase

Twin Falls High School’s award-winning show choir JIVE’s Winter Showcase will be at 7:30 p.m. each day Jan. 13-15 and a matinee at 1 p.m. on Saturday the 15th.

The show will feature songs from Stevie Wonder, Shakira, Rachel Platton, and a Mary Poppins medley and tribute to Queen.

The show features costumes, professional choreography, lighting, and sound. The sophomore, junior, and senior TFHS students practice in and out of the classroom seven to 10 hours per week.

Purchase tickets online at tfhsjive.com/tickets or at the door. There is also a livestream option.

Students can compete in STEM challenge

Idaho’s third annual eCYBERMISSION competition is a national web-based STEM challenge for students in grades six through nine. Participants are challenged to explore how science, technology, engineering, and math apply to their world while working as a team to solve problems in their communities.

The Idaho STEM Action Center partners with the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program and the National Science Teachers Association to bring the popular competition to the Gem State.

The STEM Action Center will award public formal and informal educators advising the winning state teams that place first, second, and third with monetary awards of $1,000, $500, and $250, respectively. The cash prizes will be administered through their school or organization for STEM supplies in their teaching environment to sustain the eCYBERMISSION program.

In addition, the Army will give each student on a first-place state-winning team a Series E.E. U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $1,000 in matured value. It also will give each student on a second-place state-winning team a Series E.E. U.S. Savings Bond worth up to $500. Additional cash prizes will be awarded to regional finalists and national winners.

The Army and NSTA will stage a national judging and education event in the Washington, D.C., metro area June 20-24. Teams must be registered — and students assigned to them — by Jan. 12 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Mission folders must be submitted by March 2. Virtual judging takes place March 16-30. The regional judging period takes place April 25-29. State and regional winners will be notified by mid-May.

Visit STEM.idaho.gov for more information.

High school students invited to enter Idaho civics contest

The theme for the 2022 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals/District of Idaho civics contest is “The First Amendment and the Schoolhouse Gate: Students’ Free Speech Rights.”

This annual competition solicits essay and video submissions by high school students regarding a topic of national interest identified each year by the Ninth Circuit. Finalists are entered in the Circuit-wide competition.

Participants are asked to consider the First Amendment’s rights to students engaging in free speech — both inside and outside of school. Participants should also consider the responsibilities that students, schools, or the government have concerning speech by students, including whether it may cause harm to others.

Students must reside in Idaho and be in ninth through 12th grades to enter the District of Idaho contest. Students should write an essay between 500 and 1,000 words to express their thoughts and ideas on the theme. Individuals or teams of up to three students can produce a 3- to 5-minute video. A student may submit both an essay and a video, but only one of each. Submissions will be accepted from Jan. 17 through March 18. Local district winners in each category will receive $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place and enter the Ninth Circuit competition.

In the Ninth Circuit competition, winners of each category will receive $3,000 for first place, $1,700 for second place, and $1,000 for third place. In addition, first-place winners in both the essay and video portion of the Ninth Circuit contest will be invited to the 2022 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Big Sky, Montana.

Contact information for the District of Idaho contest, and more information on this year’s theme, please visit the District of Idaho’s website. For the complete essay and video rules, contact information for the District of Idaho contest, and more information on this year’s theme, please visit id.uscourts.gov/clerks/2022_Civics_Contest.cfm.

South Central Behavior Health Board offers grant opportunities

Through March 1, the South Central Behavior Health Board will accept applications from nonprofits that wish to request funds up to $20,000.

Requests must meet one of the SCBHB’s Strategic Planning Priorities: education, transportation, housing or suicide intervention, prevention or postvention. More information is available in the grant application.

Interested agencies are welcome to apply for the grant at scbhbidaho.org. Please don’t hesitate to reach out if you have any questions about the work the SCBHB does or the grant application.

Commission seeks comments before CSI accreditation visit

The College of Southern Idaho will host an evaluation team from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) on April 27-29. The college, continuously accredited by NWCCU since 1968, last had its accreditation status reaffirmed in 2015. The purpose of the April 2022 visit is to conduct a comprehensive evaluation of the college with its regular seven-year accreditation cycle, which ends in the spring of 2022. Upon completion of the visit, the college will embark on a new seven-year cycle.

The Northwest Commission on College and Universities invites the public to submit official comments regarding CSI and its accreditation status. Signed written comments will be accepted by NWCCU before March 27. Comments should be sent to Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, 8060 165th Avenue N.E., Suite 200, Redmond, WA, 98052 or submitted at nwccu.org/member-institutions/upcoming-evaluations.

