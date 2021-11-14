Magic Valley community updates

Twin Falls High School oranges fund baseball and softball

The Bruin baseball/softball team is kicking off their annual fruit fundraiser this week. All proceeds will go to help support both the programs. All sales will have to be preordered. Thirty dollars in cash or a check to TFHS Baseball/Softball will get you a box of 36 oranges delivered between Dec. 11 and 18. Contact baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir at stadelmeirti@tfsd.org or 208-404-1321 or FHS softball coach Tonia Burk at burkto@tfsd.org or 733-6551 before December.

Sunday Bingo

Enjoy a Sunday afternoon playing bingo with the friendly group at the American Legion, 447 Seastrom St., beginning at 13:00 (1 p.m. for civilians). Snacks and daubers on sale, or you can bring your own. You can play all the games for less than $20.

Historical society receives grant

The Twin Falls County Historical Society was awarded a $2,315 grant to preserve documents in its collection. The Idaho State Records Advisory Board took note of the former Oregon Short Line records recently donated by Train Station Pizza in Buhl. The museum also has a collection of family memorabilia in need of preservation.

Membership to the local museum is reciprocal with others across Idaho through the Idaho State Historical Society.

Karma Fitzgerald is Cecil Andres Volunteer of the Year

Karma Fitzgerald, from Shoshone, is heavily engaged in her community as a volunteer. She spearheaded efforts to build the Lincoln County Youth Center by raising more than $1 million and organizing AmeriCorps team efforts. She responded to COVID by mobilizing a team of more than 30 volunteers who made more than 5,000 masks, 500 isolation gowns and thousands of cookies. Additionally, Fitzgerald raised more than $5,000 to support a help line to provide COVID resources. She also serves as a fire commissioner and sits on a steering committee to develop a new park in her community.

Fitzgerald was one of three Idahoans to receive the Governor Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year award in a ceremony presented by the Idaho Nonprofit Center in partnership with Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. Danielle Trujillo, executive director of the Andrus Center for Public Policy, presented the awards during the virtual ceremony.

Public comment requested

Pursuant to Idaho Supreme Court Magistrate Commission Rules, the Magistrates Commission conducts two appraisals of the a magistrate judge’s performance prior to the expiration of the probationary period at approximately nine and eighteen months after appointment.

The Fifth District Magistrates Commission will be conducting an evaluation of the Honorable Douglas G. Abenroth, Minidoka County magistrate judge. Public comments may be given to the commission by obtaining an evaluation form from Shelli Tubbs, trial court administrator, at the Theron Ward Judicial Building, 427 Shoshone St. N., Twin Falls, or by visiting 5thjudicialdistrict.com. Forms are also available at the Sherman J. Bellwood Judicial Building located at 715 G Street, Rupert. All evaluations, which are confidential, must be signed and either mailed or faxed to Shelli Tubbs by Tuesday, Nov. 30.

