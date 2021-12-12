Magic Valley community updates

Former CSI president joins Idaho Community Foundation board

The Idaho Community Foundation Board of Directors elected Jeff Fox of Twin Falls to the board at their November meeting.

“As an ICF Board Director, I am looking forward to supporting education and community needs and initiatives across the state,” Fox said.

Fox is president emeritus of the College of Southern Idaho. He started at CSI as an assistant professor in 1987 and retired as president in 2020, after six years in that post.

He earned his doctorate in higher education administration from the University of Idaho. He attended the Institute for Management and Leadership in Education at Harvard Graduate School of Education. In addition to his academic career at CSI, Jeff taught English in Japan for more than three years and at California State University at Sacramento.

He and his wife, Evin, have been married for 40 years and have two sons and two grandchildren. His hobbies are music, spending time with family and friends, reading and golf.

The Idaho Community Foundation connects Idahoans to a generous statewide network through the power of collective giving. Our grantmaking, community impact work, and relationships with local philanthropists have strengthened nonprofits, schools, and communities in every Idaho county for more than 30 years. We believe that shared philanthropy is more potent than giving alone. For more information, visit idahocf.org.

Mural dedication at City Hall Monday

The Twin Falls Urban Renewal Agency and the City of Twin Falls will dedicate the agency’s newest public art project at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the alleyway at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. The mural, entitled “Magic of the Valley,” is by Boise artist Matt Sunderman.

