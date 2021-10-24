Magic Valley community updates

Harvest dinner

St. Nicholas Catholic Women will hold their harvest dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Nicholas Parish Hall, 802 F St. in Rupert.

Traditional turkey dinner will be served with all the trimmings! Homemade pies included. Take out will be available.

Price per adult is $12 and children 6 – 12 are $5.

There will be a gift shop with homemade items and food along with gift baskets.

First Federal Foundation accepting grant applications

Through Nov. 12, the First Federal Foundation will accept all capital project applications for grants distributed in January. Grants of $1,000-$5,000 will be awarded to selected applicants from possessing 501©(3) status.

All nonprofit organizations in the Magic Valley area are encouraged to apply. The First Federal Foundation funds projects for equipment that improves the organization’s services. Organizations applying for First Federal Foundation Grants must qualify as exempt organizations under Sections 170©(1), 170©(2), or 501©(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

For more information and to access the applications, visit bankfirstfed.com/about/charitable-foundation.

The First Federal Foundation was established in 2003. The foundation offers two grant cycles annually that are funded in September and January. In 2020, the foundation awarded a total of $84,000.

2021 PMT Foundation awards grants

The PMT Foundation awarded over $20,000 to organizations seeking to help sustain and improve the Magic Valley.

The winners are:

American Legion Post 17: $2,400 to repair the Post’s entryway of their building.

Cassia County Historical Society and Museum: $3,674 for the repair and restoration of the front of the main building, general store and the one-room schoolhouse.

The Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley: $3,700 to go toward increasing their “Rigamajig” exhibit, which travels throughout the valley on their On the Go truck, their mobile outreach program. The “Rigamajig” are simple wooden boards and plastic bolts that participants can turn into working machines.

Jerome Senior Center: $3,400 to repaint the interior of the Senior Center to provide a welcoming environment for seniors and a resource for the community.

St. Nicholas Catholic School: $7,000 to upgrade the wiring, cabling and phone system to their new adjacent building, ensuring that students can continue to receive quality instruction with technology integration and enable seamless communication between the two buildings.

Unclaimed patronage dividends are transferred to the PMT Foundation, providing a scholarship program and community projects through grant awards. PMT grant applications are awarded once a year and will become available again in the summer of 2022.

Historical Society holds annual member’s meeting

The Twin Falls County Historical Society annual members meeting will be held on Nov. 13 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum at 21337 U.S. Highway 30, Filer. The board will meet at noon, and the member’s meeting will commence at 1. This meeting is to elect directors and for the transaction of any other business that may be brought before the general membership. You must be a current member in good standing to vote in the election of directors. For more information, please call 208-736-4675.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0