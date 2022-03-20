Magic Valley community updates

Behavioral health 2022 grant applications due March 31

The South Central Behavioral Health Board (SCBHB) is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving south-central Idaho for its 2022 grant cycle. Applicants must serve residents in one of the following areas: Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties.

Nonprofits can request up to $20,000 for programs focused on prevention, treatment, and helping residents recover from behavioral health problems in one of the eight counties in south-central Idaho. Requests must meet one of SCBHB’s strategic planning priorities: education, transportation, housing, or suicide intervention/prevention/postvention.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on March 31 and can be found online at scbhbidaho.org.Printed applications can be mailed to EJ Poston at 1020 N. Washington St. Twin Falls, ID, 83301, or emailed to eposton@scphd.idaho.gov. For more information about the South Central Behavioral Health Board and its grant process, please visit scbhbidaho.org.

Jerome Excellence in Education Awards for February and March

Jerome School District and Jiffy Lube/Burton Group announce the Excellence in Education recipients for February 2022: Jefferson Elementary School Teacher Peggy Fehringer; Jerome High School Teacher Wendy Wright; and Falls City Academy Secretary Leticia Cervantes-Garcia. The recipients for March 2022: Horizon Elementary School Teacher Michelle Powell; Jerome Middle School Teacher Jolene Dockstader; and Special Services Secretary Lorie Lancaster.

The Excellence in Education award recognizes the outstanding work by the staff in the district and schools. The Jerome School District Superintendent, along with a committee of representatives from each building, reviews nominations received by staff, parents, students and community members, and then each month selects 1 elementary certified, 1 secondary certified, and 1 classified staff member consisting of para-professionals, maintenance, food service, secretaries, to receive the award.

Filer pre-kindergarten registration

Filer Elementary School will register kindergarten-age children from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7 for the 2022-2023 school year. Proof of all updated immunizations and a legal birth certificate are required to register. Children must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2022.

For more information, please call 208-326-4369.

DAR supports students with awards

The Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens scholarship program recognizes high school seniors who exemplify the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism. Each high school selects its own winner, who then competes in the chapter contest. This year 13 local high school students were selected as DAR Good Citizens based on their academic achievements, school activities, community service, letters of recommendation, and a timed essay. The chapter winners were: first place, Lizbeth Arellano Santoyo, Castleford High School; second place, Annelei Lloyd, Raft River High School; and third place, Ashly Botz, Camas County High School.

Other school winners were: Ella Oberg, Canyon Ridge High School; Chase Bennion, Carey High School; Chase Wilson, Filer High School; Kegan Lenz, Glenns Ferry High School; Natalie Gomes, Hansen High School; Luke Zepeda, Jerome High School; Isaac Denny, Lighthouse Christian School; Riley Dewsnup, Oakley High School; Hannah Aguirre, Twin Falls High School; and Sandra Marisol Mendez, Wendell High School.

Awards were also presented to winners in DAR’s American History Essay Contest and Junior American Citizens (JAC) poster design, postage stamp design, and poetry contests, all with the theme “The 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.”

Josephine Kohtz, St. Edward’s Catholic School, received first place in the American History Essay Contest for grade 5. JAC Poster Design winners included Josie Boies, Clover Christian School, grade 3; Mary Paz Cruz Quintero, Clover Christian School, grade 4; and Rachel Vieu, South Hills Middle School, grade 8. Postage Stamp Design winners were Drezik Owens, homeschooled, grade 3; Jillian Vieu, South Hills Middle School, grade 8; Kemorale Owens, homeschooled, grade 9; Alyssa Wilson, Jerome High School, grade 10; Audrey Farnsworth, Jerome High School, grade 11; and Ariah Vega, Jerome High School, grade 12. Kemorale Owens was also the winner of the Poetry contest for grade 9.

All winners for the JAC contests were also selected as first-place winners in the state-level contest, and two (Kemorale Owens and Alyssa Wilson) received first-place awards at the national level for their postage stamp designs at their grade levels.

Magic Valley Iris Society Meeting

Magic Valley Iris Society is having its annual spring meeting on March 26 at Idaho’s Pebble Ponds Bar & Grill, 4035 N. 2300 E., Filer (turn north at Filer High School). You are welcome to enjoy with iris friends. Our program is about the iris show in May and photos on what we can grow locally. Plus great door prizes. You are welcome to join AIS affiliated MVIS club at: 1750 Eighth Ave. E., Twin Falls, ID, 83301, for $10 per year, in which you will receive an iris and newsletters at the summer sale. Please like our Facebook page: Magic Valley Iris Society and we have a webpage.

Golf season begins

The 29th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations with a 501c3 status. The application process can be found online at glanbiacharitychallenge.com and will be open through May 14.

In 2019, Glanbia donated more than $170,000 to nonprofit organizations within the Magic Valley with the help of customers and vendors. This year, the goal is to donate over $200,000. All funds awarded will be kept in the area, including where Glanbia has manufacturing plants — Gooding, Twin Falls, Richfield, and Blackfoot.

Applications will be reviewed by the donation committee and, if selected, the applicants will be asked to come in and give a short presentation to the committee in June. Our golf tournament will be on August 15th at Blue Lakes Country Club. For additional questions, email Glanbia Nutritionals Senior Project Manager Whitney Beem at wbeem@glanbia.com.

Bill’s Place Scramble

Bills Place will be holding its 18th Annual Golf Benefit Scramble on April 16 at the Twin Falls Golf Course with the shotgun start at 10 a.m. Four-person teams are $240 and tee box sponsors are $100. Please come support our nonprofit organization that helps provide temporary housing to women transitioning out of corrections into independent living. For more information contact ken@sccap-id.org or 208-733-9351

Opportunities for creative teens

Zions Bank is accepting submissions for the Lights, Camera, Save! video contest organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation. The national competition encourages teens to use video to communicate the value of saving money and inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.

To participate in the contest, students ages 13-18 may create a video, no longer than 30 seconds, on saving and using money wisely and submit a link to the video along with a completed entry form to Zions Bank by March 31. Visit the Lights, Camera, Save! website to read the official contest rules and view winning videos from last year’s contest.

Zions Bank will host the first round of judging and will select one Idaho winner, who will receive $500 and advance to compete on the national level for a grand prize of $5,000. Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest’s official rules.

Idaho entries must be submitted to malcolm.hong@zionsbank.com by March 31, 2022. Please include a completed entry packet from zionsbank.com/LightsCameraSave with your submission. More information is available at LightsCameraSave.com.

The Minidoka County Fair seeks artwork for 2022 fair book cover

The contest is open to all ages. The winner will be awarded $25, and the artwork will be printed on the front cover of the 2022 Fair Book. There will be two $10 prizes for the two runners-up.

Rules:

Artwork must be done on white paper with black ink. Any design not done in black ink will NOT BE JUDGED. Computer designs will be accepted but must show originality.

Design must be done portrait orientation.

The whole design cannot measure more than 7 inches wide and 9 ½ inches long.

Design must include “Minidoka County Fair,” fair dates (Aug. 1- Aug. 6, 2022), theme “Farm Fresh Country Fun at the Minidoka County Fair” and should be neatly signed at the bottom in very small letters.

On a separate piece of paper list your name, address, phone number and age.

Deadline to submit artwork: April 29.

IdahoPTV Digital Innovator nominations open

Idaho Public Television is accepting nominations for a tech-savvy, innovative and collaborative schoolteacher to honor as their next digital innovator. The program recognizes Idaho teachers who enhance learning by integrating technology or digital media into their classrooms. Each spring, IdahoPTV selects one current Idaho K-12 educator to serve as digital innovator for the following school year.

Members of the public — whether a fellow teacher, a school administrator, a parent or a student — can nominate their favorite classroom changemaker to be the 2022-2023 IdahoPTV Digital Innovator. This can be an educator who pushes the boundaries of teaching to better engage their students, who enhances learning by integrating technology or digital media into their classroom, The educator must also be a classroom collaborator who is excited to share new resources and skills with fellow educators.

Those interested in nominating a teacher can do so online at idahoptv.org/digitalinnovator between March 14 and April 15, and include a one-page letter with the following details:

How long have you known the educator?

Why do you think this educator deserves to be the IdahoPTV digital innovator?

What is something innovative this educator is currently doing in their classroom?

The winning digital innovator will be announced in May. This teacher will have opportunities to explore new teaching strategies and share their knowledge with other Idaho teachers. Throughout the 2022-2023 school year, the Digital Innovator will partner with IdahoPTV education staff on professional development trainings for teachers around Idaho. They will also receive an expenses-paid trip to the Northwest Council for Computer Education (NCCE) 2023 conference in Seattle as well as a classroom innovation kit from IdahoPTV.

