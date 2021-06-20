Magic Valley community updates

Applicants for all seats must reside or work within an associated county per region. The low-income representative must be either income eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families, or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for their needs.

Representatives of private groups, interests and agencies are selected from among private social agencies, private educational institutions, and constituencies of the low-income concerned with specific problems and other private organizations within the community.

Health Care Hiring Fair

The Idaho Department of Labor at 420 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, will host a health care hiring fair from 1-4 p.m. June 23. It will also provide a free COVID-19 shot for those who still need one. This is your chance to look over the health care jobs available in our area in one place. For information or to reserve a spot, contact the IDOL at 208-735-2500 ex. 3822 for Kent or ex. 3405 for Oscar.

Manufacturing Job Hiring Fair at CSI

The Idaho Department of Labor will host a manufacturing job hiring fair from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the College of Southern Idaho. For information or to reserve a spot, call the IDOL at 208-735-2500 ex. 4092 for Brooke or ex. 3653 for Randy.

