Magic Valley community updates

Zion’s Bank wants to paint and plant
Zion’s Bank is looking for homeowners with a house and yard needing a spruce up. Employees will be working evenings and Saturday during their annual Paint-a-Thon service project to help low-income elderly, disabled or veteran homeowners stay in their homes. Apply at Zionsbank.com/paintathon by July 15.
Guns vs. Hoses in Buhl
Watch softball or dunk a chief for a price on July 2 in Buhl’s North Park from 5-8 p.m. This is a fundraiser for a high school senior’s scholarship to become a first responder. If you can’t attend, send a check to: Buhl Public School Foundation, Buhl School District No. 412, 920 Main St., Buhl, Idaho, 83316. Check memo: Guns vs Hoses Softball Scholarship.
Kelly Feng selected for Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society
Kelly Feng of Twin Falls is among the Knox College students who were inducted into the honor society Phi Beta Kappa at the end of the 2020-2021 academic year. Feng holds a major in biology and is a member of Knox College's class of 2021.
River Osen on Dean's List at George Fox University
River Osen of Twin Falls was among those who earned dean's list recognition at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, for the spring 2021 semester. He is a freshman majoring in nursing.
Abigail Slusser on Presidents List
Abigail Slusser was named to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring semester 2021. The list requires a 4.0 academic record.
Nominate a Minidoka Fair Grandma Queen
The Minidoka County Fair Board is seeking for nominations for their 2022 Minidoka Fair and Rodeo grandma queen. The lady must be a grandmother who is 50-plus years old. She should be someone who has been influential in working with youth or other groups that seek to strengthen our roots and community. Send a letter about your favorite lady to the Minidoka County Fair Board, PO Box 151, Rupert, Idaho, 83350, or email minfairboard@pmt.org by July 31. Please include a good contact phone number for yourself. For more information call 208-436-9748.
South Central Community Action Partnership looks for board members
South Central Community Action Partnership on July 15 will hold its annual meeting of the board of directors for the three regions of south central Idaho: 1) Twin Falls County, 2) Minidoka and Cassia Counties, 3) Lincoln, Gooding, Jerome, Blaine and Camas.
Applications for the opportunity to participate on the SCCAP Board of Directors may be obtained at 314 East 5th Street in Burley or 550 Washington St. S, Twin Falls, or call Amanda Thomason 1-800-627-1733 for more information. Applications and letter of interest must be returned SCCAP, P.O. Box 531, Twin Falls, ID 83303-0531, or by fax 208-733-9355 by Thursday, June 24. Elections will be held on Monday, June 30, at both Twin Falls and Burley Offices. For more information, go to sccap-id.org.
Applicants for all seats must reside or work within an associated county per region. The low-income representative must be either income eligible and aware of the problems affecting low-income families, or currently working with low-income families and willing to speak up for their needs.
Representatives of private groups, interests and agencies are selected from among private social agencies, private educational institutions, and constituencies of the low-income concerned with specific problems and other private organizations within the community.
Health Care Hiring Fair
The Idaho Department of Labor at 420 Falls Ave., Twin Falls, will host a health care hiring fair from 1-4 p.m. June 23. It will also provide a free COVID-19 shot for those who still need one. This is your chance to look over the health care jobs available in our area in one place. For information or to reserve a spot, contact the IDOL at 208-735-2500 ex. 3822 for Kent or ex. 3405 for Oscar.
Manufacturing Job Hiring Fair at CSI
The Idaho Department of Labor will host a manufacturing job hiring fair from 1-4 p.m. Friday, June 25 at the College of Southern Idaho. For information or to reserve a spot, call the IDOL at 208-735-2500 ex. 4092 for Brooke or ex. 3653 for Randy.