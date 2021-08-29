Magic Valley community updates

Twin Falls County Historical Society Events
Hooks, Harpoons, and Hunting FishAt 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Joey Heck from the Herrett Center will present a 90 minute lecture on Native American fishing tools and techniques emphasizing Snake River archaeology. It concludes with a hands-on demonstration featuring cordage-making and the construction of a typical Great Basin fishing harpoon. Admission is free and open to the public.
Stricker Ranch Field TripOn Saturday, Sept. 18, the Historical Society will sponsor a field trip to the Stricker Ranch. You will have to provide your transportation. Meet at the Museum at 11 a.m. to drive to the site or meet at Stricker about 11:30. You can see the improvements recently made to the site, and docents will provide a tour and explain the new additions. For more information, call the Museum at 208-736-4675
Gretchen Pirtle receives scholarship
Tami Slatter, RN, BSN, from Hospice Visions, Inc. and Visions Home Health & Visions Home Care, LLC., presented the Joseph T. Rasch Memorial Scholarship to Gretchen Pirtle on Aug. 25.
Joseph Rasch was a beloved Hospice Visions coworker who passed away in November of 2017. The goal of the Joseph T. Rasch Scholarship is to help individuals who are active and motivated to dedicate themselves to nursing.
For information on how to apply for next year’s scholarship, please call 208-735-0121 or 208-732-5365 or visit hospicevisions.org or visionshomecare.com and click on the Joseph T. Rasch Nursing Scholarship at the upper section of the page.
Family History Center Reopens
The Family Research Center at 399 Maurice St. will reopen on Aug. 31. The hours are 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, 10 a.m.—9 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.—6 p.m. Thursdays. No appointment is required, and COVID protocols are in place. You can also contact the center by phone at 208-733-8073 or by email at id_twinfalls@familyhistorymail.org.
The center offers free assistance in discovering family members, further details about their lives, and preserving the information.