Magic Valley community updates

Twin Falls County Historical Society Events

Hooks, Harpoons, and Hunting FishAt 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Joey Heck from the Herrett Center will present a 90 minute lecture on Native American fishing tools and techniques emphasizing Snake River archaeology. It concludes with a hands-on demonstration featuring cordage-making and the construction of a typical Great Basin fishing harpoon. Admission is free and open to the public.

Stricker Ranch Field TripOn Saturday, Sept. 18, the Historical Society will sponsor a field trip to the Stricker Ranch. You will have to provide your transportation. Meet at the Museum at 11 a.m. to drive to the site or meet at Stricker about 11:30. You can see the improvements recently made to the site, and docents will provide a tour and explain the new additions. For more information, call the Museum at 208-736-4675

Gretchen Pirtle receives scholarship

Tami Slatter, RN, BSN, from Hospice Visions, Inc. and Visions Home Health & Visions Home Care, LLC., presented the Joseph T. Rasch Memorial Scholarship to Gretchen Pirtle on Aug. 25.