Magic Valley community updates

Hagerman student on Bates College Dean's List

Madalyn Snyder, the daughter of David Snyder and Laura K. Snyder, earned the Dean's List distinction with a 3.88 or higher GPA. She is a 2018 graduate of The Ask Academy majoring in biology and minoring in dance and chemistry at Bates, in Lewiston, Maine.

Risch names K & T Steel Corp as the August small business of the month

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of K & T Steel Corp in Twin Falls as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2021. K & T Steel Corp will be honored with placement in the Congressional Record.

Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters donates to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters (SIAHU) donated $4,136.90, sheets, comforters, and pillows to Luke Mickelson of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Local patrons, agencies, carriers and chapter members contributed at their annual fund-raising event on June 11 at the Bearded Axe.

