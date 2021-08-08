 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Magic Valley community updates
0 comments
editor's pick

Magic Valley community updates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Train Station Pizza

Train Station Pizza owner Kelly Danielson poses with one of the building's new murals.

 Courtesy

Hagerman student on Bates College Dean's List

Madalyn Snyder, the daughter of David Snyder and Laura K. Snyder, earned the Dean's List distinction with a 3.88 or higher GPA. She is a 2018 graduate of The Ask Academy majoring in biology and minoring in dance and chemistry at Bates, in Lewiston, Maine.

Risch names K & T Steel Corp as the August small business of the month

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, senior member and former chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of K & T Steel Corp in Twin Falls as the Idaho Small Business of the Month for August 2021. K & T Steel Corp will be honored with placement in the Congressional Record. 

Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters donates to Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters (SIAHU) donated $4,136.90, sheets, comforters, and pillows to Luke Mickelson of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. Local patrons, agencies, carriers and chapter members contributed at their annual fund-raising event on June 11 at the Bearded Axe.

Submit your community news

Community organizations, schools and civic groups can submit brief updates by emailing the information in the body of the email to frontdoor@magicvalley.com. Events should be submitted to the event calendar at Magicvalley.com/events.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News