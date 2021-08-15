Magic Valley community updates

The Red Cross needs you

Shelter volunteers and health professionals

Because this year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous, the Red Cross is responding in dozens of communities. It needs a trained, ready volunteer workforce to provide relief quickly. Volunteers help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection, and other vital tasks. Each shelter also requires licensed mental health and medical professionals. There will be daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness.

The Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, hotels may be more appropriate in some communities if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is high.

Disaster Action Team (DAT) members

Local DATs provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing. Last year DAT responders provided immediate emergency assistance to 1,500 people after home fires and other disasters.

If you want to make a difference, please send an email to IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.