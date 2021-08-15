Magic Valley community updates

The Red Cross needs you
Shelter volunteers and health professionals
Because this year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous, the Red Cross is responding in dozens of communities. It needs a trained, ready volunteer workforce to provide relief quickly. Volunteers help with reception, registration, food distribution, sheltering, information collection, and other vital tasks. Each shelter also requires licensed mental health and medical professionals. There will be daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness.
The Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, hotels may be more appropriate in some communities if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is high.
Disaster Action Team (DAT) members
Local DATs provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for necessities such as food, shelter, and clothing. Last year DAT responders provided immediate emergency assistance to 1,500 people after home fires and other disasters.
If you want to make a difference, please send an email to IDMT.Recruiting@redcross.org or call 406-493-8778.
Blood donors
Eligible donors can make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Aug. 16-31
Burley
8/30/2021:
12:30 p.m.—6:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave.
8/31/2021:
9:30 a.m.—1:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 2410 Miller Ave.
Gooding
8/30/2021: 11:30 a.m.—5:30 p.m., North Canyon Medical Center, 267 N.
Rupert
8/20/2021:
10 a.m.—4 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 806 G. St.
Twin Falls
8/17/2021:
11 a.m.—4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
8/18/2021:
1:30 p.m.—6 p.m., Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N.
8/19/2021:
10 a.m.—4 p.m., Twin Falls Idaho South Stake Center, 541 Orchard Drive
8/20/2021:
10:15 a.m.—3:15 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N.
8/23/2021:
1 p.m.—5:30 p.m., XrossWay Fitness, 1385 Parkview Drive #103
8/24/2021:
9 a.m.—4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
8/25/2021:
10 a.m.—4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters receives award
The Southern Idaho Association of Health Underwriters recently received the Blue Ribbon of Excellence Award for 2021. The award was part of The National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU)’s Chapter Certification Program that recognizes excelling chapters throughout the calendar year. NAHU represents 100,000 professional health insurance agents and brokers who provide insurance for millions of Americans.
Sparklight requests nominations
Local internet provider Sparklight will award $1,000 each to 12 individuals making a difference in their communities as part of the internet service provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign. Sparklight customers can nominate a fellow community member by sharing a photo and written entry outlining how the nominee works to build connections in their community. Entries are welcome through Sept. 5 at sparklight.com/contest.
History Museum lectures continue
Lectures at the Twin Falls County History Museum begin at 1 p.m. and admission is still free. There is additional parking around the back of the metal shed.
August 21, Mike Youngman speaks at the museum about “outlaws” and other notorious folks.
August 28, CSI professor Shawn Willsey talks about “Roadside Geology” in Southern Idaho.
Joey Heck is coming out on September 11 with a presentation on Native American fishing.
Perform in Oakley for Christmas
Choir auditions
The Oakley Valley Arts Council invites area vocalists (14 years old and above) to join the OVAC Christmas Choir. Weekly rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 at Howells Opera House in Oakley.
This year’s concert will be “All Praise to Thee” directed by Jill Nilsen. The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and Monday, Dec. 6 at Howells Opera House.
‘A Christmas Story’ auditions
Director Walt Robberson will hold auditions from 7–9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11 at Howells Opera House, 160 North Blaine Avenue in Oakley, for actors age seven and above.
The principal roles are: Ralphie Parker (a little boy who wants a Red Ryder Rifle), Ralph (who narrates the story, also plays the tree lot owner, delivery man, and neighbor’s voice), The Old Man (the gruff father of Ralphie and Randy), Mother (the glue who holds the Parker family together), Randy (Ralphie’s kid brother), Miss Shields (Ralphie’s teacher), Schwartz (Ralphie’s foul mouth friend, also plays Desperado Two), Flick (Ralphie’s dim friend who gets his tongue stuck to a flagpole), Scut Farkus (the class bully who gets beaten up by Ralphie, also plays Black Bart), Esther Jane (a classmate), Helen Weathers (a classmate), and Santa (a mean old mall Santa).