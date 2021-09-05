Magic Valley community updates

Chobani & University of Idaho announce 3rd class of Chobani Scholars
The University of Idaho College of Agricultural and Life Sciences has selected four students as its next class of Chobani Scholars. These high school graduates receive $20,000 each from Chobani to support their four-year degree. This is the third year in a row that Chobani has funded these grants.
All four of this year’s students are from the Magic Valley and are majoring in Animal, Veterinary and Food Sciences at CALS and will pursue a variety of careers as the next generation of Idaho dairy professionals.
- Reina Elkin graduated from Buhl High School. She plans to major in pre-veterinary science. "I want a career in the ag industry because I'm fascinated by the opportunities that are available for women especially. I plan to use my degree to develop my knowledge in pursuing a career as a veterinarian."
- Juan Jaquez graduated from Minico High School in Rupert. He plans to major in pre-veterinary science. "I know that dairy farms have a huge place in the economy of Idaho. I want to become a veterinarian because I will help farmers have healthy cows to grow Idaho's economy."
- Ariana Olmos graduated from Minico High School in Rupert. She plans to major in pre-veterinary science. "I would like a career in dairy farming because it's part of a huge industry in southern Idaho. I want to come back and help communities here. These opportunities will lead me to have real-world experiences."
- Avrie Ottley graduated from Burley High School and plans to major in dairy science. "Obtaining a degree will give me more opportunities for a higher-paying job, better positions, and a stronger understanding of the agricultural workforce."
They will also have an opportunity to intern with Chobani during their college careers.
Red Cross needs help
The Red Cross is concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases and an active hurricane season that may further challenge collecting and meeting hospital demand. At the same time, hospital demand continues to outpace donations. Blood donor turnout declined by nearly 10%.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15
As a thank-you, those who come to give Sept. 3-7 will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug.
Burley
- 9/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hampton Inn Burley, 560 Hampton Drive
- 9/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Best Western Plus Burley Inn, 800 North Overland Ave.
Gooding
- 9/10/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., War Memorial Building, 203 3rd Ave. W.
Jerome
- 9/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E.
Shoshone
- 9/8/2021: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Golden Years Senior Center, 218 North Rail W.
Buhl
- 9/3/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Church of Immaculate Conception, 1629 Poplar St.
Filer
- 9/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 600 Stevens Ave.
Twin Falls
- 9/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
- 9/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., La Quinta Inn, 539 Pole Line Road
- 9/9/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Amazing Grace Fellowship, 1061 Eastland Drive N.