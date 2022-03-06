Magic Valley community updates

Wanted by FBI: High school students for Teen Academy

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office invites all interested students enrolled in accredited high schools in Utah, Idaho and Montana to apply to attend the Teen Academy, which will be held virtually April 11-14, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The FBI Teen Academy provides an opportunity for high school students to catch a glimpse behind the scenes of the FBI. Upon completion of Teen Academy, high school students will foster a greater understanding of the FBI’s mission and how we serve our citizens, community and nation. During the academy, students will be afforded an opportunity to learn about how evidence and hazardous material are collected at crime scenes; discover how FBI SWAT executes arrests; learn about the domestic terrorism, civil rights, crimes against children, and cyber programs; and job opportunities and requirements.

The program is not exclusive to students interested in criminal justice. Due to the vast diversity in our workforce, any student with an interest in the FBI, what we do, and how a relationship with the FBI can help their school, is encouraged to apply. All students will be evaluated based on their application (school activities and community involvement) and an essay to determine which students will be offered a seat in the class. None of the above elements will be the sole basis of evaluation of an application, and the application process should be taken seriously by all applicants. The application, release form, and a supporting essay must be received by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office by 4 p.m. March 11. Incomplete and late applications will not be accepted. The application and more information can be found at fbi.gov/file-repository/salt-lake-city-teen-academy-application-021722.pdf/view

Nominate your ‘Health Hero’

Who went the extra mile to protect their community in the last two years? South Central Public Health District is accepting nominations for our local health heroes. The Health Hero award is for residents in south-central Idaho. This region includes Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka and Twin Falls counties. Eligible nominees must live in one of these counties for the award. SCPHD will present two winners in each of the four nomination categories, including:

Youth: A volunteer, 18 years old or younger, who has impacted the health of their community. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Adult volunteer: A community member over 18 who has volunteered outside of their profession. This person must have volunteered time on a community project, initiative, or within an organization, and their efforts have helped their community become healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Adult professional: A community member over 18 who works in health care or community health and goes above and beyond in their job or hobby to help make their community healthier. Please limit entries to one person per nomination.

Organization: Adult or youth residents who significantly impacted their community health over the last year.

On the nomination form, please include a description explaining why your nominee deserves the Health Hero Award and how they have impacted their community. Examples of qualifying activities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Promoting a healthy lifestyle through activities at schools, churches, and places of work

Programs/activities to reduce suicides

Promoting physical activity or other activities that help reduce obesity

Help to prepare a community for a disaster

Efforts to decrease workplace injuries or illness

Promoting policies that led to healthy outcomes

Helping to expand health information outreach to hard-to-reach communities

Find nomination forms on the website, at one of SCPHD’s five offices, or by calling 208-737-5900. Nominations are due by the end of the business day on March 31. All mailed nominations must be postmarked by March 31. Health Hero award winners will be honored on May 18 at the SCPHD Regional Board of Health meeting.

“We’ve seen so many incredible people serve their communities in critical ways over the last two years,” said Pam Jones, South Central Public Health board member and chair of the Health Heroes committee. “This has been an especially difficult time for so many, and we want to make sure the people who go above and beyond are recognized for their care, dedication, and hard work.”

