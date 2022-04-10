Magic Valley community updates: Ag scholarships, NARFE meeting, library awards and more

Cassia County ag scholarships

East Cassia and West Cassia Soil & Water Conservation Districts will award $500 college scholarships to students attending college or planning to attend college this fall and majoring in an ag-related field of study. Recipients are not eligible for this scholarship more than once. Cassia County residents receive priority.

Completed applications must be received either by email to ewcswcd@gmail.com, by postal mail to East Cassia or West Cassia SWCD at 1361 E. 16th St., Burley, ID 83318, or hand delivered to their temporary office in the Cassia County Courthouse room 201 by May 26 to be considered. Applications are available on our website under the Educational Programs tab or sent through email by calling the office at 208-572-3375.

April NARFE meeting

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will be holding their regular meeting on Monday at 11:30 a.m.. at Loong Hing Restaurant at 1719 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. The speaker for the meeting will be Mike Kestie with the Office of Aging. All actively employed or retired federal workers and their spouses are eligible. This meeting will answer any questions you may have regarding your benefits. You can enjoy the company of your peers. If you have any questions, please call 208-732-0360.

Library awards and scholarships

The Idaho Library Association accepts nominations for its 2022 statewide awards and scholarships with a deadline of June 3. Awards are given for public library, librarian, paraprofessional, trustee, school librarian, friend, and special services to libraries. Scholarships are given to individuals pursuing a library science degree or engaging in library-related continuing education. To see the criteria, apply for a scholarship, or nominate a library, individual, or group for one of the awards, visit the ILA website at www.idaholibraries.org/Idaho-Library-Awards. Contact the committee at ilaawardsubmission@gmail.com with questions.

Annual Idaho Writers Conference

Presentations by authors, editors, and agents highlight the Idaho Writers Guild Writers Conference on May 20-21 at the Boise Center, 850 W Front St., Boise.

Jennifer Dornbush, screenwriter, author, and forensic specialist, will present a crash course on crime writing. Author Tiffany Rosenhan leads a presentation on the power of creativity and perseverance. In contrast, author Kate Baray speaks about the business of series writing in genre fiction. Mystery/suspense/thriller writer and forensic artist Carrie Stuart-Parks tells how to write page-turning tension. Screenwriter Lance Thompson will talk about ghostwriting, and freelance writer Troy Lambert will discuss plotting basics and self-publishing. Kevin Mullane will speak about the importance of stories in non-fiction, and author Sherry Briscoe will discuss writing the cozy mystery.

John Roedel, an improvisational comedian, writer, and poet, will be the keynote speaker. Editor Cristen Iris will discuss publishing models. There will also be an agent/editor panel, reception, networking, and vendors. For the full slate of speakers and their bios, visit www.idahowritersguild.com.Conference participants will also have the opportunity to pitch to agents. To register, visit www.idahowritersguild.com. Participants can also register on the day of the conference.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0